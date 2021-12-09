MS Dhoni to Sonu Sood, 7 Indian celebrities who power-cruise in Porsches

From MS Dhoni’s 718 Boxster to Hrithik Roshan’s Cayenne Turbo and more, here are seven famous Porsche owners in India.

There aren’t too many luxury sports cars that can match the flair of a Porsche. Take the glorious 911 for instance, it’s one of the prolific cars of the 20th and 21st centuries, and for good reason. While making its mark on the track in the 1970s, it then became a household name establishing an eternal cultural appeal. We can see why cricketers and Bollywood stars would like to own one. Here are seven famous Porsche owners in India today.

Hrithik Roshan: Porsche Cayenne Turbo

Let’s start off this list with a jumbo chariot driven by Bollywood’s very own Greek God. Hrithik drives a big and bold Porsche Cayenne Turbo, the carmaker’s biggest silhouette. More so, it’s a turbo, which starts a different conversation altogether. Under the hood sits a four-liter V8 that makes 541-horsepower. Inside, the cabin comes jacked in with top-of-the-line German luxury trims. Its range begins at Rs 1.93 crores in India.

Amitabh Bachchan: Porsche Cayman S

Is it even a surprise that Big B owns a Porsche? He already has a fleet of Mercs, Rolls-Royces, and more stunning automobiles, so a cool Cayman S would only be fitting. While he isn’t spotted driving this too frequently, it’s capable of doing 300-horsepower with its turbocharged two-liter flat-four, at least that’s what the base Cayman does. Costs about Rs 95 lakh.

Sonu Sood: Porsche Panamera

India’s good guy Sonu Sood is certainly an A-list Bollywood name and was never shy of his penchant for luxury cars. One of the many fancy cars that reside in his garage is a Porsche Panamera. Clearly, Sood prefers space over speed and that’s understandable, the rest of his fleet also shares the same emotion. Under the hood, you can expect a four-liter V8 that produces North of 400-horsepower. Price? About Rs 1.45 crores.

Suresh Raina and MS Dhoni: Porsche 718 Boxster

Best friends, Chennai Super Kings buddies, and Porsche Boxter owners, coincidence? We already know that Dhoni is a big car guy, check out his Firebird, Ferrari, and other cars in his garage, you’ll know why we call him that. Besides, he also owns not one but two Porsches – A Boxer and 911. We’re a bit unsure about which 911 he drives but we’ll get back to you on that. For now, the Boxster 718 does 290-horsepower, zooms from zero-to-100 in 5 seconds, and costs approximately Rs 1.26 crores. He’s also one of the most well-known Porsche owners in India.

Farhan Akhtar: Porsche Cayman GTS

Akhtar is often spotted strutting his slick Cayman GTS on Mumbai streets and boy is it eye candy. The Cayman GTS is simply the sportier elder brother of the Cayman making almost 400-horsepower and 317-lb-ft of torque with its four-liter flat-six engine. It costs about Rs 1.9 crore right now.

Ram Kapoor Porsche 911 Carrera S

While being one of the most famous Porsche owners in India, one thing’s for sure, the Bade Ache Lagte Hai-actor certainly got a serious taste when it comes to luxury cars. Back in July of 2021, he drove home a brand new Porsche 911 Carrera S in blue. With all that German suave, it runs on a 3.0-liter six-cylinder guzzler that makes about 444-horsepower zooming zero-to-100 in under four seconds. In case you’re wondering, this car comes with a Rs 1.83 crore price tag.

