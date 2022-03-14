Porsche, Pixar are building a real-life ‘Sally’ Carrera from Cars for charity

Porsche and Pixar Animation Studios are teaming up over a one-off 911 based on ‘Sally’ from Cars which will be auctioned by RM Sotheby’s to aid Girls Inc. and Ukrainian refugees.

Disney certainly has an impressive track record of bringing inanimate objects to life and creating multi-million dollar franchises about their lives. Apart from the oldies, there’s Toy Story, Planes, and of course, Cars. Back in 2006, this film was arguably the reason why most millennials fell in love with the world of automobiles and speed. But well, who would’ve thought 16 years after seeing that gorgeous sky blue 911 Carrera from the movie, she’d be coming to life?

Thanks to Porsche and Pixar, it’s quite unexpectedly happening. They’re currently building a super-special 992 to be auctioned off at RM Sotheby’s, with proceeds going to Girls Inc. and the USA for UNHCR, who aid the families and victims of the ongoing Ukrainian conflicts. This one-off recreation project is co-designed by Cars Creative Director Jay Ward and Production Designer Bob Pauley, and will be taking after the character ‘Sally Carrera’, a 2002 Porsche 911 Carrera.

Porsche Pixar Sally Carrera 911 for charity

While being in the early stages of development, the 992 will be styled in the same metallic blue tone and silhouette. More so, we’ll also be seeing custom wheels as an ode to Sally’s Turbo Twist feat along with tons of vintage Carrera badges and her pinstripe tattoo. On the inside, you’ll be seeing splashes of metallic blue and special edition logos and door sill plates. In case you’re missing Sally’s iconic smirk, Porsche has also revised the bumper with an air intake. In terms of mechanics, Porsche, as well as Ward and Pauley confirmed that it will run manually. Also, there isn’t a sunroof, in case you’re reminiscing that iconic canyon drive with Lightning McQueen. Just like the movies, expect the windshield to boast her big blue eyes.

From some of the images released by Porsche, it looks like a 996, which inspired the original Sally, not the other way around. However, the roof was raised while the wheelbase was shortened to maintain proportions. This proves that Porsche actually intends this to be a super-custom 992 to be street-legal. Of course, they need to fix the visibility and cooling.

Pixar said that Sally, as a confident feminine character was always destined to help. As it will soon go up for auction at RM Sotheby’s, all proceeds will go to two charitable organizations – First, Girls Inc. which aids in mentorship and education for young women in America. Second, USA for UNHCR, a United Nations’ Refugee program that aims to help resettle refugees of the current war in Ukraine.

Bonus: The buyer/auction winner will also receive a one-of-one Porsche Design timepiece to complement his ultra-exclusive 992. As the auction is scheduled for later this year, celebrating Sally’s 20th birthday. RM Sotheby’s will disclose more details soon.

All images: Courtesy Porsche & Pixar