The Taycan, Porsche’s first all-electric sedan finally arrives in India

The fully-electric Porsche Taycan debuts in India starting at Rs 1.50 crore with a standard and Taycan Cross Tourismo variant. Here’s all about them.

This is Porsche’s first all-electric city cruiser and a serious contender in the battery-powered road car market, the Taycan. The Porsche Taycan is where the classic Stuttgart drive meets tomorrow’s fancy car tech. To put it simply, it retains that flavour of German cruising, while also a sensible electric machine designed for everyday city transit, it’s the same reason why it’s such a coveted title in the car business. However, in India, it’s a big day for the brand as they extend their line-up, dawning an electric future.

\It arrives in India in two key forms – The standard Porsche Taycan, and the Porsche Taycan Cross Tourismo, while both have 4S, Turbo, and Turbo S sub-variants.

The base Taycan is a rear wheel drive which uses a 79.2 kHw battery producing 402-brake horsepower. However, the eldest Turbo S variant which uses a larger 93.4 kWh battery is capable of churning out 751-brake horsepower and 1,050-Nm of torque. Its zero-to-100 speed is only 2.8 seconds, which is supercar-grade and absolutely blows our mind. On the other hand, the Porsche Taycan Cross Tourismo Turbo S can make 761-brake horswpower and do 1050-Nm of torque, clocking in at 2.9 seconds. You can expect a max range of 484 kms on a full charge.

In terms of design, it looks like a Cyberpunk version of the 911, right? We see a slick sculpted hood, sloping roofline and a blacked-out air dam on the front. However, I think its more defining detail is the L-Shaped headlight. To the rear, it retains the 911’s LED light bar. If you go with the Porsche Exclusive Manufaktur personalization programme, you get to choose from up to 17 standard colour options in addition to the wide range of 65 paint schemes available.

Let’s take a seat inside the car now, the cabin flexes a two-tone look with a bunch of digital screens. There’s a 10.2-inch infotainment display and a 8.4-inch touch control panel too. The driver gets a fully digital instrument console with a curved 16.8-inch display and if that isn’t enough, feel free to opt for a passenger screen too. The entire cabin comprises mostly of wood, embossed aluminum, carbon fiber and luxe leather or fabric trims.

The Porsche Taycan is expected to be spotted on Indian streets early next year while prices for the all-electric city sedan begin at Rs 1.50 crore. Porsche are yet to fully enclose detailed price charts.

All images: Courtesy brand