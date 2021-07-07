It’s evident that Ranveer Singh has a penchant for luxury SUVs. First a Lamborghini Urus and now, a Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 to celebrate this 36th birthday.

As a man of style, quirk and charisma, Mr Gully Boy Ranveer Singh certainly knows how to make a mark and it’s no surprise that today, he’s one of Bollywood’s most decorated actors. We see this flair in his garage too as he already owns a fleet of luxe cars. Ranveer Singh car collection currently includes an Aston Martin Rapide S and a Land Rover Range Rover Vogue, and we now see a Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 joining this list — a true luxury chariot from Merc’s boujee cousin.

Here’s all about Ranveer Singh’s Rs 2.43 crore birthday gift to himself.

He’s certainly on a roll. What’s interesting about the purchase of this model is that all 50+ units of the 600 allocated for India were actually booked out before its launch. Which means it’s sold out till December 2021. Well, looks like Ranveer Singh was one of the lucky 50.

Based on the GLS, this Mercedes-Maybach gets plenty of plush trimmings inside and out. Starting with a premium moniker including 22-inch alloy wheels that grounds the vehicle, we also see chrome-work on the side cladding and LED headlamps that are paired with the signature and regal, all-chrome Maybach grille. Ranveer appears to have picked out a navy paint job called Cavansite Blue for his luxe chariot.

The real magic of a Maybach, however, is always inside its cabin. The car comes draped in a dual-tone, beige, and brown interior with Nappa leather upholstery. While the rear seats are also reclinable, you can open up the electric panoramic sunroof and enjoy a good massage, too. As a Merc-staple, we also see an impressive range of ambient lighting specs. To the front of the cabin, the main attraction is a 12.3-inch dual-screens display that comes jacked-in with the latest MBUX infotainment system.

Not that power matters here but the GLS 600 uses a 4.0-litre V8 bi-turbo engine that churns out 542-horsepower and 730-Nm of peak torque. We also see a 48-volt system EQ Boost system that throws in an additional 21-bhp and 250-Nm of peak torque. Expect an easy sprint from 0-100 km/hour in 4.9 seconds, with a top speed of 250-km/hour. The car is undoubtedly the fanciest of the Ranveer Singh car collection. Price? Rs 2.43 crore.

All images: Courtesy brand & autohangar/Instagram