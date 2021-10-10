Driving down the retro road: 7 most memorable cars in gaming history

What makes a video game truly memorable? Sometimes, it is the protagonist, big guns, and the storyline, but it’s the cars definitely almost every time!

Be it PlayStation 2s, Nintendo Switches or a custom PC, we all have a video game that we truly once cherished. For me, it was driving the Bullet in GTA San Andreas, a supercar based on the iconic Ford GT, down Las Venturas’ speedway. Some say it’s Midnight Club’s torque-surged Dodge Charger that battles its way out through the city’s traffic, while others like the simple joy of racing a Mario Kart with a few pals. Whether these video games were or were not centred around their vehicles, we could say that they played a vital role in making those games memorable. We’re taking a drive down the retro road, looking back at some of the most memorable cars in video game history.

The Batmobile –Arkham Knight (2014)

We loved it in the movies, the comics, and the video game. The Batmobile has been every teenager’s dream car since it made its comic debut 80 years ago. Well, we can’t get our hands on it literally, but for now, the joystick would do. It moves forward, backwards, sideways, and is almost indestructible. It comes armed with some of the finest weapons from the Wayne Corp.

Mario’s Go-Kart – Mario Kart (1992)

Yes, it’s about Mario racing, but it isn’t as simple as the Super Mario you played when you were 10. Based in the Mushroom Kingdom, you get to unlock various characters and amp up your Mario Kart (your car). The game is also looking at having multiplayer events soon, so you and your friends might want to bundle up on this one.

The Green Sabre – GTA San Andreas (2004)

I agree, there are tons of cars from GTA San Andreas that deserve a spot on this list, but only one can have the spotlight. If you prefer speed, you’d understandably go with the Banshee or the Infernus, but if you choose the character, there’s the Comet or the Glendale. However, we’ve picked this one since it actually plays a key role in the game’s storyline. This is the moment CJ finds out Big Smoke and Ryder have sold him out.

The taxi – Crazy Taxi (1999)

Whether you played this at the arcades, Dreamcast or Xbox, this game was addictive. Imagine if Ubers and cabs would actually operate like that — it would be havoc. What started off as a SEGA project turned into one of the most beloved car games in video game history. If you are simply bored of life, hop into this arcade world and drive a taxi for a living.

M3 GTR – Need for Speed: Most Wanted (2005)

If you’re an OG PS2 gamer, you wouldn’t even need to read this game list to recognise this vehicle. Perhaps, the racing game of the 2000s was NFS: Most Wanted, and this was its signature car, the BMW M3 GTR. As the poster car of the game, imagine how important it would be in-game. The sound of gear shifts and tyre burns of this M3 still echo in my ears to date.

Tuk Tuk – Far Cry 4 (2014)

You might be familiar with travelling in tuk-tuks in and around India’s metropolis cities, but let me tell you, driving it in Kryat would certainly be the scariest ride yet. In Far Cry 4, once you find this sorta-car, you see its odd appeal. It isn’t speedy or strong. I guess it’s the challenge of surviving that makes it memorable.

Battle Bus – Fortnite (2017)

This might be a modern classic and is still doing rounds. What’s common in every Fortnite game? The beloved Battle Bus. It’s a standard blue school bus lifted by an air balloon giving us a lift to our landing spot. Back in 2018, #ThankTheBusDriver was trending, as players could actually perform an in-game thank you.

All images: Courtesy respective developers