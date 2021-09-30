Rolls-Royce dawns an electric future with their all-new Spectre coupé

Skipping the hybrid zone and taking a sharp right into electric-ville is Rolls-Royce with their latest luxe offering, the Spectre, an all-electric coupé and the first of many to come.

In 9 years from now, there won’t be a single gasoline-guzzling Rolls-Royce leaving the Goodwood sheds in West Sussex, as CEO Torsten Müller-Ötvös officially pledged today. However, this was founder Charles Rolls’ vision ever since he experienced a prototype electric car in 1903 named ‘Columbia’. Sir Rolls said, ‘’The electric car is perfectly noiseless and clean. There is no smell or vibration, and they should become useful when fixed charging stations can be arranged. But for now, I do not anticipate that they will be very serviceable – at least for many years to come.’’

Nearly a century and a quarter later, Rolls-Royce presents not only its vision of super-luxury electric motoring like it teased with 2011’s all-electric Phantom or 2016’s 103EX but an actual product in the flesh. They call it the Rolls-Royce Spectre.

In case you haven’t already noticed yet, Rolls-Royce has audaciously gone straight from gasoline to electric power, skipping the hybrid stage. Highly counter-culture to the rest of the industry who prefered to take a slower, steadier transitional path. They wanted to mark a new beginning with the Spectre, with no breadcrumbs of the past but simply a clear direction for the future.

We didn’t get a clear view of the Spectre today or how much instant electric torque it will churn out with that new clean-energy RR engine. However, we know that the coupé will sit on the modular ‘Architecture of Luxury’ aluminium platform that underpins the Phantom, Cullinan, and Ghost.

On a side note: We’re a little heartbroken about the fact that they’ll be ditching the V12 guzzlers that’ve been powering Rolls-Royces since 1998. What we saw today was a coupé camouflaged with quotes like ‘Perfectly Noiseless And Clean’, ‘Strive For Perfection’ and ‘If It Does Not Exist, Design It’ from Founder Charles Rolls and current CEO, Torsten Müller-Ötvös.

In order to ensure the car will deliver the pinnacle-of-luxury RR experience, the car will be tested through 2.5 million miles or an approximate simulate equivalency of 400 years of driving in various terrains across the world. Rolls-Royce plan to go 100% electric by 2030 and introduce several new electric models in the lead-up. Clients will be able to experience the Rolls-Royce Spectre in the fourth quarter of 2023. It’s been a 123-year-long wait; I’m sure you can wait for two more.

All images: Courtesy brand