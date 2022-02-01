Home > Gear > Motoring > Check out Suryakumar Yadav’s new ex-Indian Army Nissan Jonga “Hulk”
Check out Suryakumar Yadav’s new ex-Indian Army Nissan Jonga “Hulk”
Check out Suryakumar Yadav’s new ex-Indian Army Nissan Jonga “Hulk”

Mikhail Gomes
Features Editor, Lifestyle Asia India & Contributor - Augustman
After MS Dhoni, fellow Indian cricketer Survakumar Yadav also drove home a heritage green Nissan 1 Ton/Jonga that he calls “Hulk”

Acquiring retired Indian Army rides seems to be the Indian cricket team’s latest obsession. First MS Dhoni drove home one, and now batsmen, Suryakumar Yadav. Also, it’s notably the exact same model, a Nissan 1 ton or popularly called the Nissan Jonga. Yadav however, calls it the Hulk. Side note: Being such an obscure and nearly extinct model, it makes me wonder where they’re coming from, that too in rapid succession.

This newly-green-painted beast is actually an ex-Indian Army war machine. It served as a general personnel carrier, ambulance, patrolling vehicle, and gun carrier. Also, Jonga isn’t its real name, it stands for Jabalpur Ordnance and Guncarriage Assembly. Suryakumar Yadav announced the arrival of his new ride on Instagram captioning “Say hello to my new toy ‘HULK’.”

The Nissan 1 Ton was in service between 1969 to 1999, then succeeded by the Mahindra MM540. Also, only 100 units were reserved for civilians until the vehicle was put out of service. Under the hood rests a 3.9-liter six-cylinder diesel guzzler which was capable of making 110-bhp and torque of 264-Nm. This was paired with a three-speed manual gearbox and of course, a four-wheel-drive setup.

Suryakumar Yadav

Yadav has significantly modded the vehicle during restoration creating an almost-service-ready on/off-road vehicle. He added in a heavy-duty bumper, LED headlamps, beefy off-road tires, and much more. You can look at Suryakumar Yadav’s Nissan 1 Ton and tell, it’s absolutely ready for some serious off-road action.

Also, in case you’re wondering, Suryakumar Yadav, isn’t the only cricketer who owns this ex-Army brute, MS Dhoni does too, who recently copped a 1970 Land Rover Series 3.

