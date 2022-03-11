The American Dream: Everything we know about the world’s longest car

Size does matter. Especially, when it comes to cars. Meet The American Dream, the world’s longest car. First built in California’s Burbank in 1986 by Jay Ohrberg, the super-limousine has broken its own Guinness World Record for being the longest car in the world.

What’s special about the world’s longest car?

The Guinness Book of World Records has recognised The American Dream, a customised limousine as the world’s longest car. The limo was restored from the parts of the original record-breaking vehicle. The recognition has been awarded to Michael Dezer in Orlando on March 1. The length of the car is 30.45 metres (100 ft).

The car was originally customised by eminent car customiser Jay Ohrberg in 1986. Back then, it measured 18.28 metres (60 ft) and featured 26 wheels. It was powered by a pair of V8 engines at the front and rear. The limo was later extended to 30.5 metres by Ohrberg. The length of most cars is usually between 3.6 to 4.2 metres (12 to 16 feet). The limousine has broken its own Guinness World Record for being the world’s longest car.

Auto experts believe that 12 Smart Fortwo cars parked in a single file line would be shorter than The American Dream super-limousine. The credit for rebuilding the car is shared by Michael Dezer and Michael Manning.

Features of the world’s longest car

The car can be driven from both ends. It can also be operated as a rigid vehicle. The original car was based on the 1976 Cadillac Eldorado limousines. The American Dream offers a truly luxurious experience for riders. It comes with a large waterbed, a swimming pool, a diving board, a jacuzzi, a bathtub, a mini-golf course, and a helipad. It can accommodate as many as 75 passengers. The helipad can carry a weight of five thousand pounds. And that’s not all. The car also boasts several television sets, a refrigerator, and a telephone.

History of The American Dream

The American Dream was first recognised by Guinness World Records in 1986. It saw immense fame and also appeared in some Hollywood films. Eventually, the car lost its charm. People found it difficult to park such a long car and even more difficult to maintain it in its original glory. There came a time when the legendary car began to rust and some of its parts were even declared unsalvageable.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Guinness World Records (@guinnessworldrecords)

Restoration of The American Dream

After staying unloved for many years, the car found a taker in Michael Manning, who owns the Autoseum Technical Teaching Museum in New York’s Nassau County. He took the car on lease from its original customiser Jay Ohrberg on eBay. Ironically, Manning had to eventually list the car on eBay too when his museum’s lease was over and he couldn’t afford to extend the lease. The limousine was eventually bought by Michael Dezer, owner of the Dezerland Park Car Museum and Tourist Attractions in Orlando, Florida. Dezer purchased the car in 2019 and restored it to its past glory with Manning’s help.

Hero and Feature Image courtesy: Guinness World Records