LSA ICONS: How the Batmobile became a cultural phenom

As Robert Pattinson suits up for The Batman with a new self-built Batmobile, let’s look back at how his night cruiser became pop and comic culture’s most iconic set of wheels.

How often is an automobile so critical to a superhero’s character? Also, name another comic hero who drives a car with such flair? The Batmobile is an ever-evolving icon, more so, it’s arguably as iconic as the Dark Knight himself. For most millennials, the Tumbler from Batman Begins was the Batmobile, which was a highly practical military build that weighed more than two and a half tons. However, previous generations remember the Batmobile differently. In order to match the extravagance and glamour of the 80s and 90s, the Batmobile had taken a very different form. Here’s how the Batmobile became a cultural phenom.

The Batman movie Batmobile 2022

Unlike most superheroes, Batman can’t fly or hop his way from point A to B. He needs a ride. Sure, he’s got the Batboat, Batwing, Batjet, and the Batcycle, but nothing quite meets the ante of the Batmobile. While the franchise has been around since 1939, his knight chariot made its debut arguably just a few years later. Since then, we’ve seen more than 250 variants of the Batmobile. However, the first Batmobile we saw in the flesh (or well, steel), was in the 1966 Batman TV-Show. This interpretation of Batman and Robin wasn’t as actually dark, mysterious, or deadly serious as the contemporary we know of. It was meant to be slightly goofy and fun for the kids to watch.

Hollywood motoring veteran George Barris worked on this model and brought it to life in just 3 weeks. It was based on a futuristic pod-seat-designed Lincoln Furtura which made its debut at the 1955 Chicago Motor Show. The car was jacked with special gadgets like a Batphone, BatGPS, Batcomputer and many more tricks. Also, it had a jet engine. This established a blueprint for future Batmobiles and proved that this ride means business.

The next physical iteration of the silhouette came two decades later, in the Tim Burton era. This is where Batman’s persona and character embraced the mystique and grunge, this was reflected in his ride too. For the 1989 Batman, Julian Caldow took inspiration from the 1959 Corvette Stingray as well as spaceship-like land speed record cars that housed jet engines in the rear. They swapped the fins for ‘bat wings’. The entire car was built upon two Impala frames welded together. It had one seriously cool spec though – It could shed off a few parts, shrink down, and turn into a minicar for tighter driving maneuvers.

In 1995, there was a new Batman and a new Batmobile. This movie was most definitely our first impression of Batworld. Batman Forever’s ridiculous 25-foot-long and 10-feet-tall Batcar was designed by Tim Flattery, and I’ve heard it said it was inspired by some of the artwork from the Alien franchise. After 30 people and 8000 hours of work later, they built a completely new chassis and a Chevy 350 V8. Fun fact: It could drive up walls. The afterburners would impractically create a boost from under the car, pointing the nose up. Yes, this happened.

If you think that’s crazy, wait till you see Batman & Robin’s Batmobile. However, this one was a roadster and came with not one but six afterburners. It was a weird mix of things but so was the movie. They had Arnold Schwarzenegger play the Iceman, just saying.

After this era, I think the folks at DC and Warner probably realized they were taking things too far and needed the reebot. Hence, 2005’s Batman Begins, showed the world the most practical Batmobile yet. This was also one of movie history’s most iconic automobiles and will forever be cherished by the Batcult. I remember watching videos of them testing a tank-looking military vehicle for this and couldn’t believe it. For most of us, seeing this real-life warfare machine was quite shocking considering we’ve been used to seeing ridiculously exotic silhouttes of the Batmobile for decades. Interestingly, Christopher Nolan aimed for that. He wanted fans to rethink the idea of Batman and his ride. Reportedly, Nolan also told the team that the vehicle must be able to perform all stunts in the script in real life too.

Speaking of such practicality, the Tumbler was capable of doing ramp jumps and destroying cars. Also, the afterburner was actually of use. Being 15 feet long and weighing 5000 pounds, it did zero-to-100 in five seconds with its 400-horsepower 5.7-liter V8. In 2008’s The Dark Knight, it showed off a special spec of transforming into a Batbike too.

The next Batmobile came from 2016’s Batman Vs Superman. This, however, was monstrous yet sleek. Sadly, with all the sci-fi stuff going on, they went back to fantasy when it came to stunts and special gadgets with this one. It made an appearance in 2017’s Justice League and 2021’s Synder Cut.

Finally, the new Batmobile from Robert Pattinson’s ‘The Batman’. In this iteration, the car simply looks like a grungy Dodge Charger with a mind-bending V8 paired with an afterburner that sounds like a fighter jet engine. They go back to practicality with this one and, hence, it’s safe to say that it’s a real-life Batmobile. It features a hefty armor upfront to smash its way through and from what we see, it drives incredibly too. Leaving no need for special effects.

Hero and Featured image: Courtesy DC & Warner Bros.