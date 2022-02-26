The brand new all-electric MINI Cooper SE is all set to storm Indian roads

BMW group-owned British automotive Mini (marque) recently launched its first all-electric hatchback MINI 3-Door Cooper SE in India. With zero emissions and instant torque, the electric car promises to offer an enhanced go-kart feel. This is the first car by Mini that combines electromobility in an urban environment.

Price of MINI Cooper SE

The price of the all-electric MINI 3-Door Cooper SE starts at Rs. 47.2 lakh (ex-showroom). According to a report published in Livemint, those who booked the car before its launch in Q4 2021, will be delivered a completely built-up unit (CBU) from March. The company will take bookings for the next phase of deliveries from next month.

Features of MINI Cooper SE

The design of the electric car is similar to the conventionally-powered MINI 3-Door hatchback. So are the space and interiors. The interior features Mini’s trademark Electric Interior Surface. The seats are adorned with cloth and leatherette upholstery. The steering wheel is covered with Nappa leather. The Multifunction Instrument Display is 5 inches and comes in black colour. The attractive 8.8 inches high-res touchscreen complements it well.

As far as the exteriors go, the car’s chrome-finish front grille features an E badge. The bright neon yellow mirror caps are super chic. The LED headlamps are circular and come with DRLs. The car boasts 17-inch alloy wheels. You can also choose neon yellow accents on the ORVMs, B pillars, and flared wheel arches.

Specs

Coming to the tech specifications of the Mini Cooper SE Electric, the car offers a maximum torque of 270Nm, and picks up from o to 100km in 7.3 seconds. The car produces a total power of 184 hp/135 kW. It is charged by a battery of 32.6 kWh, while the driving range it provides is up to 270km. You can expect hassle-free charging. The 50 kW DC charger completes 80 percent charging in 36 minutes, while the 11 kW AC charger provides 80 percent in a time period of 2 hours and 30 minutes.

Colours

The Mini Cooper SE Electric will be available in four exciting colours- White Silver, Midnight Black, Moonwalk Grey, and British Racing Green.

