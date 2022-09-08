In India, this helmet allows motorcyclists to breathe cleaner air

The Indian helmet manufacturer Shellios Technolabs offers a new generation of helmets featuring an air purification system. This system allows the wearer to breathe much less polluted air than usual — a boon in a country where urban pollution is a major problem.

The Puros series of helmets from Shellios incorporates a HEPA H13 filter and a fan. This system, designed to purify the air that enters the helmet, is placed at the back of the helmet. Its purpose is to filter the air of impurities and fine particles it may contain, before it enters and the rider breathes it in. According to the manufacturer, this technology reduces pollution exposure by more than 80% for the wearer. The fan also reduces visor fog and feelings of suffocation.

The air-purifying helmet: All we need to know

This initiative is supported by the Indian government. The helmet is sold there at the price of Rs 4500, equivalent to a little more than US$56. It should be noted that these kinds of filters should be changed regularly, especially if the surrounding environment is usually dirty. Warning: while this helmet meets local standards, it could under no circumstances be used in Europe, where crash tests are much more stringent.

In order to protect road users from polluted air, which can also carry viruses, equipment manufacturers and carmakers are now coming up with all kinds of ways to make the air we breathe in our cars or on the street healthier. Solutions have recently been developed to ensure cleaner air in the car interiors of the future, not to mention a pair of headphones that also act as an air purifier.