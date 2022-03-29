The Tiger Sport 660, Triumph’s most affordable tourer just arrived in India

The Triumph Tiger Sport 660 debuts in India at an introductory price of Rs. 8.95 lakh as the brand’s most affordable tourer.

If you haven’t heard of or ridden the Tiger 660, it’s one of those middleweight bikes designed for all things adventure, fun, and well, doesn’t lighten your wallet much. As the brand’s new entry-level tourer, it made its global debut last year impressing both, biker gangs as well as on-road adventurers. Why wouldn’t it? it’s based on the Tiger 660 which is the brand’s second-highest selling model in India, after the glorious Street Twin. Also, considering the 850 and 900 were already in place along with an incoming 1200, it made perfect sense for Triumph to jump into a value-priced segment too. Moreover, I think we can all agree, by and large, that the 850’s Rs 11.95 lakh price tag is a bit steep.

Triumph Tiger Sport 660: Price in India, engine specs

So what’s cool about the Triumph Tiger Sport 660? In our opinion, it’s sporty, strong, and smart. Based on the Tiger 660, it pretty much boasts a similar body frame. However, there seems to be a subtle change in ergonomics here. We noticed that the handlebar is 40-mm wider and sits on a riser and to adjust to this, the footpegs have been readjusted to a lower position. Also, it’s taller than ever at 835-mm, giving it an adventure stance rather than touring. But interestingly, while it comes under the ‘Tiger’ club, it actually isn’t an all-out off-roading ADV. Instead, Triumph calls it a bike designed for “tarmac adventures”.

The fuel tank offers some more room, offering 17.2-liters, up by a cool 3.2-liters compared to its touring brother, the Trident. Powering the Triumph Tiger Sport 660 is a 660-cc liquid-cooled inline three-cylinder motor that churns out a generous 81-horsepower at 10,250-rpm and torque of 64-Nm at 6,250-rpm. This is also paired with a cool six-speed gearbox and a slip-and-assist clutch. In terms of intelligence, you get to choose between two riding modes – Rain and Road. As standard fittings, you get traction control and ABS, which too are switchable. You can actually adjust all of this from the TFT Display or your smartphone via Bluetooth.

Grounding is adventure-tourer are 5-spoke alloy wheels shod that boast Michelin Rad 5 tires. In terms of braking, you get 310-mm twin discs upfront while you have single-piston calipers and a 255-mm disk to the rear. The mileage? Expect about 22.5-km/liter. Also, to ensure the tourer is kept healthy, it comes with 16,000 km or 12 months service intervals. You get to choose from three coluors – Lucerne Blue & Sapphire Black, Graphite with Sapphire Black, and Korosi Red & Graphite.

All images: Courtesy Triumph