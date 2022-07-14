Triumph’s first all-electric motorcycle, the TE-1 is absolutely disruptive

British motorcycle icon, Triumph unveils their first-ever all-electric two-wheeler, the TE-1, which makes 175-bph and a 160-km range. Here’s all about it.

Triumph is ready for the future. Right since 2018, the words ‘EVs’, ‘electric’, and ‘hybrid’ started turning into the most commonly used terms in the automobile market. The slow shift had already begun us and the industry knew that the future of transport is battery-powered motors. Around this time, British motorcycle manufacturer Triumph were digging deep with their R&D department, creating what will be a first for the brand. So here it is, the Triumph TE-1, their near-production-ready all-electric power glider. As it has already completed three stages of testing, it now enters the fourth and final, road and track runs.

Triumph TE-1: Range, release date, price

Of course, it’s the first zero-emission two-wheeler in their near-40-year heritage, so they needed some additional consultation. Hence, Triumph teamed up with Williams Advance Engineering, Integral Powertrain and the University of Warwick for the special project. As of right now, it’s hard to point to the calendar as to when the Triumph TE-1 will reach the roads, but we’ve got a pretty decent idea of how it’ll run.

You can expect a 130-kW battery that produces 177-PS and 175-bhp that promises a zero-to-60-miles/hour sprint in just 3.6 seconds and 100-miles/hour in 6.2 seconds. In terms of charging, it’s capable of reaching 80% in a mere 20 minutes and considering it generates power from deacceleration, its 100-miles or 161-km range could stretch a bit longer. Weighing in at 220 kgs, it’s also interestingly 25% lighter than its competition.

“The throttle response on the Triumph TE-1 is kind of incredible, it’s very torquey and when you first touch the throttle it’s instant power, which is obviously what I love as a motorcycle racer – I love when it’s super-torquey and picks up right away, so for me it was a really great experience. I got to peg this thing all the way from zero to 100% throttle and it’s unbelievably quick, it pulls like crazy.” said Brandon Paasch, Daytona 200 champion racer when he took the motorcycle out for a spin during its testing phases.

All images: Courtesy brand