Volvo XC40 Recharge launches in India: Scandi-futuristic and electric chic

Volvo finally debuts the XC40 Recharge in India at Rs 55.90 lakh. Arriving as a single-variant, it’s also India’s first locally assembled EV luxury SUV. Here’s all about it.

The XC40 has been on the cards for a while now for Volvo. While we got our first look at it back in 2021 along with bookings opening in October, however, the chip shortage slowed down their train a bit. Finally, nine months later, it’s the XC40 Recharge’s time to shine. The new XC40 Recharge is Volvo’s first all-electric SUV in the country, as it’s also the first EV luxury SUV to be completely locally assembled. Arriving in India in just a single-standard variant, it goes up against the Kia EV6 and the larger EV SUV gang consisting of the Jaguar I-Pace, Audi e-tron and Mercedes EQC.

Volvo XC40 Recharge: Price in India, EV, first locally aassembled luxury EV SUV

What piques our interest is that the XC40 Recharge isn’t built from the ground up as an EV. Yup, you read that right. It’s actually based on an identical CMA platform as its internal combustion engine sibling, the XC40. Visually, one of the things that separate the XC40 and the Recharge is the new Piano black cladding that replaces the radiator grille. The LED headlights too, are considerably sleeper and angular. Also, the signature Thor’s hammer LED DRLs are retained, quite happy about that.

The electric juice powering the Volvo XC40 Recharge comes from an underfloor-mounted 79-kWh battery pack. It uses a standard twin-motor setup, one on each axle with power going to all four wheels. All in all, you can expect a hefty 402-bhp and 660-Nm of peak torque. Volvo claims the EV SUV can zoom from zero to 100-km/hour in 4.9 seconds. Interestingly, there aren’t any driver modes to work with but there are a few steering feedback modes to play with. Also, there’s an intelligent pedal mode that sets regen braking to a maximum. In terms of range, it offers a comfortable 418 km on a single charge, offering a 10-80% top-up in just 28 minutes.

Let’s talk about the cabin. In classic Volvo fashion, the insides are simple a note of Scandinavian minimalism. The main attraction is the large 9.0-inch touchscreen that is jacked in with Google Assistant and promises top-notch sound thanks to its Harman Kardon system. Also, as the Swedes are already striving for sustainable motoring running all-electric, this emotion carries to the cabin too. For the seats and carpets, they’ve completely swapped out all leather upholstery with recycled materials and fabrics. As far as comfort feats to, you get dual-zone climate control, air purification, panoramic sunroof, powered front seats and wireless smartphone integration and charging.

You also get seven airbags, an anti-locking braking system, traction control, a 360-degree camera, Advanced Driver Aids, hill descent control, and tyre pressure monitoring. To help you driver smarter, you get adaptive cruise control, rear control mitigation, lane keep assist, blind spot monitoring and rear cross-traffic alerts.

The Volvo XC0 Recharge is currently priced at Rs 55.90 lakhs in India, and is already in showrooms.

All images: Courtesy brand