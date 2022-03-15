What we know about Ahmed Khan’s Batmobile and other celebs who own the same

Noted choreographer and filmmaker Ahmed Khan is once again making headlines with his uber-cool Batmobile. Khan turned heads recently when he and his family arrived at a movie theatre in their Batmobile to watch the recently released The Batman.

Here’s everything we know about Ahmed Khan’s Batmobile

The Batmobile is undoubtedly one of the most iconic cars in pop culture history. It’s been racing across the pages of comic books, cartoons, and movies for over 80 years now. Over the decades, the car has been presented in different designs.

Khan’s Batmobile had caught the fancy of auto-enthusiasts last year when he had gifted it to his wife Shaira Ahmed Khan. The limited-edition Batmobile car is based on the Batmobile driven by Hollywood star Michael Keaton in the 1989 film Batman.

Keaton also drove the same car in the 1992 sequel of the movie Batman Returns. According to reports, Khan’s limited-edition car was manufactured by Gotham Motors, while its assembling was done by Executive ModCar Trendz (EMT).

The Batmobile that Keaton used in his 1989 and 1992 Batman movies is said to have been built on a Chevrolet Impala Chasis. It featured the legendary Chevrolet V8 engine and was chiselled from a 1970 Chevrolet Corvette.

Features of Ahmed Khan’s Batmobile

Khan’s Batmobile is based on the classic 1989 Batmobile, which was designed by filmmaker Tim Burton. It is perhaps the most popular of all Batmobiles that have ever been made. Burton designed the original car by combining two-car chassis. The car had great features like machine guns, voice-operated operation, and disc launchers. Khan bought his Batmobile from Ohio, US, while it was assembled in Mumbai. It is said that the car had taken eight months to reach India.

Batmobile in Gaming

The Batmobile has been every teenager’s dream car since it made its comic debut 80 years ago. We loved it in the movies, the comics, and the video game. The Batmobile also featured in the popular 2014 video game Arkham Knight, where it came armed with some of the finest weapons from the Wayne Corp.

Celebs who own Batmobile

Ahmed Khan is not the only Indian celebrity to own the Batmobile. Businessman Adar Poonawalla is also said to have repurposed his Mercedes S350 into a Batmobile for his son Cyrus Jr. Poonawala had also hired Executive ModCar Trendz (EMT) to add wings and an extended boot to his Mercedes. American celebrities like Tracey Gold, Jennifer Love Hewitt, Angie Harmon, and Bo Derek also own Batmobiles.