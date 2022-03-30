Toyota Mirai: What we know about India’s first Hydrogen Fuel Cell Vehicle

Amidst rising fuel prices, Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari arrived at Parliament in India’s first Hydrogen fuel cell vehicle Toyota Mirai on Wednesday. India is all set to become a Green Hydrogen exporting country. The Indian government is committed to focussing on green and clean energy with its ambitious National Hydrogen Mission.
Everything we know about India’s first Hydrogen Fuel Cell Vehicle Toyota Mirai
Gadkari has been an advocate of alternative energy. Earlier on March 16, the minister had launched green hydrogen-fueled India’s first Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle (FCEV), Toyota Mirai. He had called it one of the best zero-emission solutions. Toyota Mirai is part of a pilot project by Toyota Kirloskar Motor and the International Centre for Automotive Technology. The pilot project aims to test the car’s effectiveness on Indian roads under local climatic conditions.
ग्रीन हाइड्रोजन से चलने वाली कार से संसद पहुँचे श्री @nitin_gadkari जी। ग्रीन हाइड्रोजन का उत्पादन होगा, इसके स्टेशन होंगे और देश का आयात भी बचेगा : केंद्रीय मंत्री श्री नितिन गडकरी जी। pic.twitter.com/iqw1Xz2Upx
— Office Of Nitin Gadkari (@OfficeOfNG) March 30, 2022
Speaking to the media, Gadkari said that India will begin the manufacturing of green hydrogen, which will put a curb on imports and generate employment opportunities in the country. “To become Atmanirbhar, we’ve introduced green hydrogen which is generated from water,” he was quoted as saying by the news agency ANI. He added that India will replace coal with green hydrogen in various applications. The minister also said that India wants to become a global exporter of hydrogen.
Green hydrogen is a zero-emission fuel that can be used to run vehicles and reduce our dependency on conventional fuels like petrol and diesel. A hydrogen-powered car stores hydrogen in a high-pressure tank, which is then transferred to the fuel cell to create energy through a reaction between hydrogen and oxygen.
Gadkari had been planning to introduce the car on the roads of Delhi since January. Back then, he had told the media that he wanted to encourage more and more people to move to clean energy and use hydrogen fuel.
Toyota Mirai is manufactured by Japan’s leading auto company Toyota. The hydrogen fuel it runs on is sourced from Faridabad-based Indian Oil Pump. The car is said to cover a distance of 845 miles without the need for refuelling.
Green Hydrogen ~ An efficient, ecofriendly and sustainable energy pathway to make India ‘Energy Self-reliant’ pic.twitter.com/wGRI9yy0oE
— Nitin Gadkari (@nitin_gadkari) March 16, 2022
It will only take three to five minutes to fill Toyota Mirai’s fuel tank. The sedan features an impressive 12.3-inch touchscreen display and a bird’s eye view camera. It has four cylinders and can generate a maximum power of 152bhp. Its maximum torque is 335Nm. The car is available in hydro blue, oxygen white, heavy metal, black, and supersonic red colour variants. Mirai produces power by combining hydrogen with oxygen from the outside air.
At the core of Mirai, hydrogen from the fuel tank and air entering from the intake grille meet in the Fuel Cell Stack. There, a chemical reaction involving the oxygen in the air and hydrogen creates electricity—powering Mirai. In the end, the only by-product is water.