Toyota Mirai: What we know about India’s first Hydrogen Fuel Cell Vehicle

Amidst rising fuel prices, Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari arrived at Parliament in India’s first Hydrogen fuel cell vehicle Toyota Mirai on Wednesday. India is all set to become a Green Hydrogen exporting country. The Indian government is committed to focussing on green and clean energy with its ambitious National Hydrogen Mission.

Everything we know about India’s first Hydrogen Fuel Cell Vehicle Toyota Mirai

Gadkari has been an advocate of alternative energy. Earlier on March 16, the minister had launched green hydrogen-fueled India’s first Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle (FCEV), Toyota Mirai. He had called it one of the best zero-emission solutions. Toyota Mirai is part of a pilot project by Toyota Kirloskar Motor and the International Centre for Automotive Technology. The pilot project aims to test the car’s effectiveness on Indian roads under local climatic conditions.



Speaking to the media, Gadkari said that India will begin the manufacturing of green hydrogen, which will put a curb on imports and generate employment opportunities in the country. “To become Atmanirbhar, we’ve introduced green hydrogen which is generated from water,” he was quoted as saying by the news agency ANI. He added that India will replace coal with green hydrogen in various applications. The minister also said that India wants to become a global exporter of hydrogen.

Green hydrogen is a zero-emission fuel that can be used to run vehicles and reduce our dependency on conventional fuels like petrol and diesel. A hydrogen-powered car stores hydrogen in a high-pressure tank, which is then transferred to the fuel cell to create energy through a reaction between hydrogen and oxygen.