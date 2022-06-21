Why is it expensive: Keeway retro scooters cost more than an Alto at Rs 2.99 lakhs

As all things retro are making a comeback, give your two-wheelers a retro spin too. The Keeway retro scooters have entered the Indian market and their looks ain’t just the most interesting thing about them.

Scooters and Indian households have an age-old connection, way back from when we were kids. Riding pillion on our dad’s scooters and going to school or the neighbourhood market on weekends is a memory most of us carry around even today. Hungarian brand Keeway has entered the Indian market with their range of retro scooters, that look like a postcard straight out of our childhood.

But unlike the humble retro scooters from the nineties, these ones come with a price tag that will put certain four-wheelers to shame. Priced at Rs 2.99 lakhs (ex-showroom), the Keeway Vieste 300 and the Sixties 300i do not have any direct competitors. But what makes the Keeway retro scooters so expensive? Let’s find out in this edition of ‘Why is it expensive’.

Why are the Keeway retro scooters so expensive?

At Rs 2.99 lakhs, one thing we know for sure is that these aren’t any ordinary scooters. And their specifications speak volumes for them. Both the scooters get a 278.2cc single-cylinder liquid-cooled engine generating 18.9PS and 22Nm.

The Keeway Vieste 300 is a 278 cc maxi scooter that sits on telescopic forks up front and hydraulic suspension at the rear and boasts of a spine-mounted 12-litres fuel tank. That’s not all, this model also features front and rear disc brakes as well as dual-channel ABS. It also comes with large under-seat storage, apron-mounted cubbyhole, twin-pod semi-digital instrument cluster, and a key fob. This keyless ignition retro scooter is available in three colours- Matte Black, Matte Blue, and Matte White.

The Sixties 300i, on the other hand, exudes major retro vibes with a basic-looking LED headlamp with a turn indicator mounted on the apron. It also features a floorboard-mounted fuel tank cap with a fuel tank of 10 litres capacity. With a decent underseat storage, a semi-digital instrument cluster and a USB port placed in the apron to charge the mobile devices, this one’s all about utilities.

Its braking duties are done by disc brakes in the front as well as at the back with a dual-channel anti-lock braking system on offer. The wheel size is 12-inches and the tyre size is 120/70 R12. Suspension duties are handled by telescopic forks in the front and dual shock absorbers at the rear.

What is common in both the Keeway retro scooters?

What both the Keeway retro scooters have in common is that they come with Keeway Connect System, which is the company’s tech-enabled solution offering an integrated GPS unit with a SIM card that connects to the app and telecasts the whereabouts and other details about the vehicle.

There is an inbuilt battery that powers the system and the vehicle can accurately track to 2.5 meters of its vicinity and for up to 3 hours even with the unit disconnected from the main battery. It also offers remote switching off the engine, setting up a geo-fence, maintaining ride records, setting max speed limit, and sharing location information with friends on community rides.

