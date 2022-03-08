Why is it expensive: Mukesh Ambani’s Rolls Royce Cullinan worth 13.14 cr

Indian billionaire business mogul Mukesh Ambani has added an ultra-luxury Rolls Royce Cullinan worth Rs 13.14 crore to his fleet. Here’s what makes the SUV India’s most expensive car ever.

Mr Ambani is the chairman and MD of Reliance Industries Ltd. His drool-worthy brand new Rolls Royce has become the talk of the town. It is being said to be India’s most expensive car. The luxury SUV is the most-extravagant car purchase ever. According to a report by news agency PTI, the Rolls Royce Cullinan has been priced at Rs 13.14 crore. This is the third Rolls-Royce Cullinan model in Mr Ambani’s garage.

Why is Mukesh Ambani’s New Rolls Royce so expensive?

Mr Ambani has an envious collection of premium luxury cars. These include McLaren, Cadillac, Bentley, Mercedes-Maybach, armoured Mercedes-Maybach S600 Guard, Aston Martin, to name a few. The Rolls Royce Cullinan is the most expensive car the businessman has purchased. Launched in 2018, Rolls Royce Cullinan is an SUV that’s good for both paved and rough roads. This makes the car Rolls Royce’s first all-terrain SUV.

Price, features and specs of Mukesh Ambani’s New Rolls Royce Cullinan

Price of Rolls Royce Cullinan

The starting price of Rolls Royce Cullinan in India is Rs 6.95 crore, which goes up to Rs 8.2 crore. If buyers wish to customise their models, they need to shell out a significant amount of money. This makes Mukesh Ambani’s new Rolls Royce Cullinan India’s most expensive SUV.

Mr Ambani has bought the ultra-premium Rolls Royce Cullinan, with the Tuscan Sun colour palette. Its special colour has added significantly to the costly price of the SUV. Reliance Industry Ltd. has paid Rs 20 lakh in tax, with an additional Rs 40,000 road safety tax.

When it first launched in 2018, the Rolls Royce Cullinan’s base variant was priced at Rs 6.95 crore. Auto experts suggest the substantial rise in the car’s price is a result of the customised modifications.

A special number

Mr Ambani has also splurged Rs 12 lakh to get a special registration number that must end in “0001”. The normal price people pay for VIP numbers is somewhere around Rs 4 lakh but Reliance Industries Ltd. has spent thrice the amount. Apparently, the Regional Transport Office (RTO) had to start a new series for the number Mr Ambani needed. If the report by PTI is to be believed, Ambani’s new Rolls Royce Cullinan has been registered in the name of Reliance Industries Ltd. and is perhaps the most expensive car purchase ever in India.

Technical Specs of Mukesh Ambani’s New Rolls Royce Cullinan

The SUV weighs 2.5 Ton and generates a power of 564 BHP. The car comes equipped with 12 cylinders. The engine of the Rolls Royce Cullinan is a 6.75-litre V-12 engine that produces a maximum torque of 850 Nm. The car features an eight-speed automatic gearbox and the car can pick 100km/h in a matter of 5.2 seconds.

The car can be bought in different upholstery and interior colour combinations. The interiors of the SUV boasts a wide touchscreen panel featuring a BMW-sourced iDrive interface. The instrument console of the Rolls Royce car is part digital and part analogue.

The rear entertainment system of the car boasts two 18 inch touchscreens. The seats are electronically adjustable. The SUV also comes with a multi-zone climate control system. These high-end features justify the exorbitant cost of the luxury car.