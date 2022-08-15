Do not miss this event in Udaipur if you love vintage cars

The Oberoi Hotels & Resorts is organising The Oberoi Concours d’Elegance to showcase the finest vintage cars and classic automobiles and motorcycles from India and abroad. The world’s most coveted vehicles will be celebrated at The Oberoi Concours d’Elegance in Udaipur for their outstanding design and craftsmanship. By Ralan Kithan

The Concours will be a one-of-a-kind opportunity to see some of the rarest and most historically significant cars that have been restored and kept for many generations by Indian royalty and private collectors. The Oberoi Concours d’Elegance will be held at The Oberoi Udaivilãs, Udaipur in February 2024. The hotel with its traditional architecture replete with majestic domes and the Lake Pichola in the backdrop serves as a regal location for the event.

About the curator of The Oberoi Concours d’Elegance

Manvendra Singh Barwani, one of India’s foremost automobile historians, will curate the event. In 1978, he had founded India’s first restoration workshop for vintage and classic cars. Barwani says, “The Oberoi Concours d’Elegance will take the heritage of automobile culture and the history of India to an international level, showcasing the finest vintage and classic automobiles and motorcycles. Moreover, with Indian restoration work on par with international standards, we can compete with international entries on our home stage.”

Oberoi Hotels & Resorts in preserving Indian heritage

In addition to holding major classic and vintage vehicle rallies around its award-winning properties, Oberoi Hotels & Resorts has dedicated itself to promoting and preserving Indian heritage.

Arjun Oberoi, executive chairman, The Oberoi Group, adds, “Our automotive legacy is amongst the most significant and historically important. With The Oberoi Concours d’Elegance, we look forward to placing India on the world’s Concours stage and showcasing the very best of automotive heritage and excellence”.

The panel and instructions for participation

The automobiles and motorcycles will be judged by a distinguished panel of classic car experts from around the world in various categories with Sandra Button, the Chairman of the prestigious and globally-renowned Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance, serving as the chief judge.

The entrants for both automobiles and motorcycles will be carefully chosen, and anyone seeking to compete must go through a stringent screening process.

The Oberoi Hotels & Resorts invites potential participants to send information about their potential entry to Anshul.bhatia@oberoigroup.com. This must include the vehicle’s model details, chassis number(s), specific history of their vehicle(s), and current pictures (high resolution). Here’s your chance to experience the best of Indian automotive history under one roof.