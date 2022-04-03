A look at the most luxurious superyachts of Chelsea FC owner Roman Abramovich

If one has to get a glimpse of what money can buy, the yachts of Roman Abramovich would perhaps be an excellent indicator. The Chelsea football club owner is renowned for his love of some of the world’s most beautiful sailing vessels whose majestic interiors can rival those of European palaces.

Roman Abramovich can buy any number of ships or yachts he wants. After all, Forbes estimates his net worth at around US$14.6 billion (as of 31 August 2021).

Besides Chelsea FC, the Russian-origin Israeli citizen has stakes in steel giant Evraz and mining company Norilsk Nickel. In 2005, Abramovich made US$13 billion by selling his 73 percent stake in the Russian oil firm, Sibneft, to Gazprom.

Abramovich was the governor of the Chukotka region in the Russian Far East from 2001 to 2013. During the period, he spent US$2.5 billion on the development of the region.

The billionaire’s fascination with gigantic luxury yachts is a reflection of the automotive toys, ranging from supercars to some of the swankiest private jets, the ultra-rich love to splurge on.

While Abramovich’s fleet will soon have a new member, Solaris, the current crown jewel among his vessels is Eclipse — one of the world’s three largest yachts. There are others that he either owns or has sold off.

The boats are examples of excellent design. They are sleek, powerful, easily manoeuvrable, well-balanced and technologically advanced.

Roman Abramovich is only 54 years old and consistently adds to his wealth from investments and ownerships. While he narrows down to his future spectacle, let’s take a look at some of the past and present gems of his private collection of superyachts.

Roman Abramovich’s superyachts ranked by size and amenities