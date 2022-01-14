Yezdi Returns: Classic motorcycle makes a comeback with three brand new models

Those of you who grew up in India during the 80s and early 90s would know what it meant to own a Yezdi motorcycle. The iconic motorbike is all set to make a comeback in its all-new avatar.

Bike lovers in India woke up to the good news about their once beloved Yezdi making a return in the motorcycle market. Auto company Classic Legends has re-launched Yezdi with three brand new models.

The return of Yezdi motorcycles: Here’s everything you need to know

Priced between Rs 1.98 lakh and Rs 2.09 lakh, the three new models include Yezdi Roadster, Yezdi Scrambler, and Yezdi Adventure. Powered by the same liquid-cooled, fuel-injected 334 cc engine, every model is designed to offer a different biking experience for riders, with different power outputs.

While Yezdi Roadster offers a power output of 29.7 PS, Yezdi Adventure promises an output of 30.2. Yezdi Scrambler will give an output of 29.1 PS.

Bike lovers will be able to buy the new range of Yezdi motorcycles from any Classic Legend dealership store in India. At present, the dealership network retails Jawa bikes across the country. You can book a Yezdi for yourself for a nominal price of Rs 5,000.

Back in the day, Yezdi motorcycles were a symbol of adventure and the preferred choice for thrill-seekers. Earlier manufactured by Ideal Jawa Limited, the bike saw its departure from the world of motorcycles in 1996.

According to a news report published in The Hindu, Anupam Thareja, Co-Founder of Classic Legends believes that the anticipation among Indian bikers to see Yezdi take over the Indian roads has been unbelievable. “It is not every day that you get to celebrate the comeback of an iconic motorcycle, let alone the likes of a legend like Yezdi. While its spirit lived on through its die-hard community and in the mind and hearts of every rider, the anticipation to see it take over the Indian roads again, has been unbelievable,” the report quoted Thareja as saying.

The report added that the company is hopeful that the new models of Yezdi will make bikers fall in love with the motorcycle and motorcycling all over again. We can’t wait to test the machine on Indian roads. Can you?

