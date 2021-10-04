Enjoy a slice of the 007 life with these 6 James Bond collaborations

It’s James Bond season once again, and if you’d like a slice of the audacious and super-chic 007 life, here are 6 new James Bond collaborations to check out.

No Time To Die marks Daniel Craig’s fifth and final appearance as 007, which brings us to the end of an era but yet the beginning of a new one. We might have a few reasonable guesses who’ll be on Her Majesty’s secret service next. All through the 007 bloodlines — cars, suits, watches, and fine liquor — have consistently delivered an uncomparable degree of British panache, leaving fans envious of the Bond life. However, with a new 007 flick in town, plenty of 007 special editions and collaborations have surfaced on the web. This might just be your best bet and the closest chance at living the 007 life.

From 007-inspired Land Rovers to a Bond-branded, Bollinger bottle of bubbly, here are 6 pristine James Bond collaborations we’re lovin’.

James Bond Triumph Tiger 900 Rally Pro

Adrenaline and boldness are infused in the DNAs of these two British icons, and it’s no surprise really that they united over this special occasion. Limited to just 250, each build comes with a unique serial number on its handlebar along with 007 motifs and accents all over the bike’s body. More so, this paint-job can’t be found in a standard Tiger 900 brochure, it’s a special ‘Sapphire Black’ matte finish and 007 edition exclusive. Apart from this, you’ll also find a 007-themed animated screen and leather heated rider and pillion seats.

adidas UltraBOOST 20 x James Bond Shoes

Celebrating the release of No Time To Die, the House of Three Stripes reimagined their famed UltraBOOST silhouette into a special-edition 007 treat. Titled “White Tuxedo” and “Black Tuxedo”, they take after James Bond’s signature dressing sense. Over the UltraBOOST woolwork on its heel, we see the 007 insignia. Our favourite detail is on the pair’s tongue, it boasts an iconic James Bond motif—inspired by the opening title sequence of each of the 25 films. You can cop a pair for Rs 19,999 here.

Leica “007 Edition” Q2 camera

Certainly wasn’t expecting to see a camera company like Leica in this list of James Bond collaborations, but well. Furthering their collaboration with Daniel Craig and the British Academy of Film and Television Arts’ official photographer Greg Williams back in February, they dropped another 007-themed camera. Just like the UB sneaker mentioned above, we see the franchise’s signature opening-slate motif adorning the camera’s lens cap. Otherwise, we see the classic dark, ocean green leather body. Limited to 250 pieces.

Omega Seamaster Diver 300M 007 Edition

Omega and 007 have been flirting on and off-screen for nearly 26 years. Safe to say that Omega is almost the franchise’s unofficial wristwear staple as they both share deep importance in each other’s heritage. Moreover, if you’d ever wish to own a Bond watch, now’s the time. This Omega Seamaster Diver 300m 007 Edition forgoes the Seamaster’s usual wavy-patterned dial with a muted, darker overhaul. When making this piece, they took the ‘M’ of ‘MI6’ too seriously, building it fit enough for military affairs too. It’s also cased in grade two titanium with mesh straps made out of titanium, too.

Land Rover Defender V8 Bond Edition

If the Land Rover Defender was already brilliant, the 007 trim makes it even better. The car is actually inspired by the SUV featured in the film, so in a certain sense, it does qualify as a James Bond car (Well, sort of). The car packs 22-inch Luna gloss black allow wheels contrasted with xenon blue front brake callipers. There’s also a cool “Defender 007” badge on the rear. Pop the hood and you’ll find a 5.0-litre supercharged V8 British guzzler that makes 518-horsepower and 461 lb-ft of torque, capable of zooming at 149-mph. Limited to 300, each brute costs USD $114,600.

Bollinger’s Special Cuvée 007 Limited Edition

One of the coolest James Bond collaborations we’ve seen with the launch of No Time To Die is this super-special 007 bottle of bubbly by Bollinger. Titled the Bollinger Special Cuvée 007, it’s been the franchise’s official champagne for 40 years. The box features a silhouette of Daniel Craig in a tux, standing next to an Aston Martin DB5. There’s also a subtle ‘Bollinger 007’ on the neck of the bottle. If you’re interested in popping open one of these Bond-branded bottles, it would cost you a cool US$79 (Rs 5,800 approx.)

All images: Courtesy brands