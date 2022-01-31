A Tamil couple to have their Harry Potter-themed wedding in the metaverse

Whoever said marriages were made in heaven needs to rephrase their quote to keep up with the changing times. Some marriages are made in the metaverse, too.

Yes, you read that right. A metaverse wedding is on the cards for an Indian couple. Janaganandhini Ramaswamy and Dinesh SP from Tamil Nadu are all set to host their wedding reception in the metaverse. February, the month of love, is almost here, and the visionary couple couldn’t have chosen a better timing to tie the knot. And that’s not all. The couple has also chosen an interesting theme for their wedding. Looks like they are hardcore Potterheads as they will be having a Hogwarts-themed wedding.

Metaverse has been the top buzzword in the world of technology for the last year. The pandemic has changed our lives forever, and over the past two years, we have seen it all. From Zoom weddings to old-school limited guest weddings, the big fat Indian wedding has undergone a major facelift. A metaverse wedding would be fascinating, to say the least.

The main wedding rituals will be held in the couple’s village Sivalingapuram. It will be followed by a virtual celebratory event. In an interview given to the Times of India, Dinesh said that he has been into crypto and blockchain technology, which is why he came up with the idea of hosting his wedding reception in the metaverse.

What’s amazing is the fact that Dinesh has also decided to have a virtual avatar of Janaganandhini’s late father attend the wedding. Their metaverse wedding will be organised by a Chennai-based startup TardiVerse. The project will be helmed by Vignesh Selvaraj, who will be using polygon blockchain technology to make the metaverse reception a reality. The couple’s wedding reception will be attended by their friends and family members from different parts of the world.

Metaverse is basically a virtual world that uses several technologies to change the way we live our digital lives. This means, virtual and augmented reality can combine with other technologies to give us a world, where our virtual lives would be as important as our physical reality.

It’s interesting to see how Indians are adapting to the latest tech trends. We wish the couple all the best for their wedding. We are sure, it would be a wedding to remember.

Feature image courtesy: Social access/Facebook; Hero image: Courtesy Shutterstock