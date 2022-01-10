Airbnb users might soon be able to pay for their bookings in cryptocurrency

Cryptocurrency could soon join the likes of Visa, MasterCard, Apple Pay, Google Pay, and PayPal as an acceptable payment method on travel lodging giant Airbnb. CEO Brian Chesky hinted at the new feature in a Twitter poll, which included other top suggestions by customers.

Cryptocurrencies, especially Bitcoin, Etherium, Axie Infinity (AXS), and The Sandbox (SAND), dominated the market last year. The decentralised digital money is believed to be one of the most fast-moving assets in the economy, with investors setting their sights on a rewarding 2022. And Airbnb, the online marketplace that specialises in lodging and tourism activities, has got the memo. Its CEO Brian Chesky recently hinted on Twitter that the company has been dabbling with the idea of making digital money an acceptable payment method.

Cryptocurrency payments are at the top of all customer requests for Airbnb

Got 4,000 suggestions. Here are the top 6: 1 – Crypto payments (top suggestion)

2 – Clear pricing displays

3 – Guest loyalty program

4 – Updated cleaning fees

5 – More long-term stays & discounts

6 – Better customer service Already working on most, will look into others now! https://t.co/rxEM4BXZci — Brian Chesky (@bchesky) January 5, 2022

This update comes in after Chesky recently took to Twitter to ask his followers, “If Airbnb could launch anything in 2022, what would it be?” After a series of likes, retweets, and nearly 4,000 suggestions, he revealed that the top request was to include crypto payments in the payment method. Many users added that he should begin by accepting Bitcoin, Ethereum and Shiba Inu. At the moment, most crypto users face issues while making international payments and only a few booking giants like Booking.com and Expedia have hopped on the crypto train.

Other suggestions by Airbnb users include clear pricing displays, updated cleaning fees, guest loyalty program, better customer service, and more long-term stays and discounts. Chesky then noted that he was already working on most of them and promised to look into the rest. Since 2013, AirBnB is believed to have received a payments volume worth a whopping $336 billion (Rs 24 lakh crores approximately) and accepts payments through credit cards, debit cards that are processed as credit cards, and popular digital wallets. Chesky stated that if crypto were to be added to this lineup, the company would be inclusive of a variety of token ideas, according to a report by NDTV.

This isn’t the first time that the marketplace’s CEO has spoken about crypto payments. As per a news report by The Indian Express, in an interview late last year, he noted that he’s received a lot of requests for cryptocurrency features on the platform and said, “Like the revolution in travel, there is clearly a revolution happening in crypto.” He further added, “The key is when regular people understand how the new technology improved their lives, beyond the initial excitement. I’m really excited about certain applications that regular people could use to live a better daily life.”

As of now, Airbnb has over 5.6 million listings worldwide and, according to their website, has served over a billion customers and four million hosts since its inception in 2008. We’re almost certain we’re looking at a new era in travel and hospitality this 2022.

