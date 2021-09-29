Meet Amazon’s Astro, the Alexa-powered robot-pup and home assistant

The Amazon Astro is the newest member of the Alexa family and perhaps its most ambitious one yet. Call it a robot dog or an assistant home robot — here’s everything you need to know about it.

If you’ve ever watched Jimmy Neutron as a kid, you know how bad you wished to own his pet robo-dog, Goddard. A fun ‘n’ friendly, a mechanical companion that was home-friendly and futuristic at the same time. We could only dream of a day this would turn into a household reality, but guess what? Today’s that day. Meet the Amazon Astro. While it may not be a canine pet, it’s still a super-intelligent home assistant. Being the brand’s most ambitious connected home appliance yet, it’s literally an Alexa on wheels that can follow you around your home like a tiny pet pup.

Considering the triumphs in the field of AI, owning a home robot or a personal AI assistant in the future seems inevitable. The question no longer is ‘why’ or ‘when’, but ‘how’. Tesla already gave us a sneak-peek into their vision of home bots, so this could very much so be Amazon’s Mach 1 in the field. The Amazon Astro is capable of a lot; it can map your home’s floor plan and can go to specific rooms or locations when prompted. It can recognize faces and deliver objects or messages to them, much like mom saying, “go tell Suzie dinner’s ready”.

The Astro’s screen can be used to display weather updates, time, or anything Echo smart display is already capable of. What’s also cool is that it can be used for video calls, tracking your face movement, and keeping you in the frame. It’s also capable of doing security rounds of your home whenever you’re out by roaming around and keeping everything in check, much like a watchdog. More so, for all the times we’ve worried if we’ve left a door open or the gas on, we can use the Astro’s periscope camera to double-check. If you’re wearing a connected watch, it can come over to you in case of emergencies and probably sound an alarm, too.

But while all of this does sound highly impressive, there are some shortcomings. It’s only two feet high and weighs about 20 pounds, which means it can only carry so much. Speaking of carrying, it doesn’t have hands, so that’s a different story altogether. This also means while it checks if the gas is left on or a door is open, it can’t solve that problem for us. Also, a big worry would be privacy.

What I really like about the Amazon Astro is its face, or well, screen. The computerised facial expressions allow the user to know what it’s doing. However, those eyes are actually sensors. It also has a cool sensitive bezel and a 5-megapixel camera. Even though the brand has been developing this concept for years now, we still see a few gaps. But since it’s only a Mach 1 for them, we certainly think this could lead to a new world of mobile home robots that we’re yet to see. Also, costing $999 (Rs 74,088), it’s only available to order on invitation, so you need to be quite lucky.

All images: Courtesy brand