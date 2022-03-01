Apple Arcade’s ‘Gibbon’ tells a deeper story of endangered apes and climate change

Apple Arcade debuts Gibbon: Beyond the Trees, taking us on an ‘ecological adventure’ while also raising awareness about climate change and the endangered fate of a family of apes.

Gibbon: Beyond the trees is Apple Arcade’s latest adventure game, but with a subtle yet important message. Sure, it may seem just like a bunch of monkeys swingin’ around at first, but you soon realize, the game isn’t just telling a story, but also a reality. Designed by Austrian Indie developers, Broken Rules, the very same creative minds behind Old Man’s Journey and ELOH, are also two-time Apple Design Award winners. Back for more, here’s how Broken Rules strive to make a positive impact with Gibbon: Beyond The Trees.

Gibbon: Beyond the Trees: Apple Arcade

Let’s talk about the basics first – The game’s story and its mechanics are quite simple. Based in the jungles of Borneo, you’re part of a Gibbon family whose infant is taken hostage by smugglers. You’re then traversing through jungles, villages, and markets, in order to retrieve the infant and reunite the family. A majority of the experience and in-game performance depends on how you maneuver the ape. It’s all timing and choosing the right move – Either you sling, surf, or jump your way over trees or manmade structures.

Once you’ve completed the story, you unlock a ‘Liberation’ mode, where you free other captive apes and birds. However, through this journey in the wild, the lines between reality and fiction quickly dwindle. You realize, there’s a much deeper story being narrated.

Broken Rules call it an “ecological adventure about freedom and survival”, and for good reason. It isn’t just a game about maneuverability, graphics, or just an animated family of apes, they’re spreading awareness about it. Gibbons, are quickly becoming one of the most endangered species on the planet and as you make your way through this game, you’ll see how and why. Gibbons lose their beautiful natural habitat to the oil industries, mining companies, poachers, illegal loggers, and the destruction of climate change. It also emphasizes how families of Gibbons are separated in the name of tourism. To understand this issue deeper, Broken Rules also collaborated with the Gibbon Rehabilitation Project, Bruno Manser Fonds, Gibbon Conservation Society, and Rainforest Rescue.

“We began this project fascinated by the way apes move through the jungle. Brachiation, or swinging from branch to branch, seemed to us like pure freedom in motion,” says Felix Bohatsch, CEO of Broken Rules. “As we researched gibbons and their existence in the world today, we realized there was a deeper story to tell. Deforestation, poaching, and the climate crisis are making it harder and harder for gibbons to survive. We wanted the game to honour their struggle and give wildlife a voice in the gaming world.”

Gibbons: Beyond the Trees is currently available on Apple Arcade (monthly paid service).

