Live updates from Apple Event 2022

The Apple Event 2022 starts at the Steve Jobs Theater at Apple Park Campus in Cupertino, California, the US in a short while from now.

It is the third live Apple event of the year after the March event and June’s WWDC 2022. This event carries the tagline ‘Far Out’ and shows the company’s famous logo in the form of stars set against a night sky, leading to speculations that some camera improvements could be on the way.

Among the products that are expected to be launched by Apple at the ‘Far Out’ event are iPhone 14, Apple Watch Series 8 and AirPods Pro 2. There could also be a glimpse of the mixed-reality headset.

It is expected that Apple will discontinue the Mini version of iPhone. Speculations are rife that the iPhone 14 will have two Pro models and a new 6.7-inch, large screen version of the regular model. Most remarkable would be the camera upgrades, including a replacement of the “notch” with the hole punch along with a “pill” design.

On the other hand, the Apple Watch Series 8 might also have a Pro version. The devices might come with upgraded S8 chip and longer battery life.

A livestream of the event will be available at Apple.com, the Apple TV app and Apple’s official YouTube channel. Usually, a recording of the event is made available immediately after the end of the livestream on YouTube.

Here are the major updates from Apple Event 2022

Apple Watch Series 8 can detect four types of crashes

The watch can detect four main types of crashes — front, side, rear and roll overs. It can sense precise moment of impact thanks to sensor fusion algorithm built into it. Machine learning has also been incorporated into the algorithm. The watch can detect crashes involving trucks, passenger cars among other vehicles.

Cycle tracking features in Apple Watch Series 8

There is also temperature sensor and information about ovulation. The new temperature sensor can give “retrospective estimate” of when wearers ovulated.

The health app enables nightly shifts from baseline temperature, which might be because of alcohol, illness of jetlag.

Apple Watch Series 8 announced

Apple COO Jeff Williams announces the Apple Watch Series 8. It is swim-proof, dust-proof and crack resistant.

Tim Cook starts event

Apple CEO Tim Cook started the presentation from the Apple headquarters.

“Today we are here to talk about three products that have become essential for our lives — iPhone 14, Apple Watch and AirPods,” he said, as he went on explaining how the devices are integrated to work in tandem with each other.

(Main image: Aditya Joshi/@adijoshi11/Unsplash; Featured image: Apple)