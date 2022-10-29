Apple iPad vs iPad Pro: Here’s how to pick the right model

It’s been said that the only people who diss tablets are the ones who haven’t had the chance to use one in their everyday lives yet. Sure, a MacBook, iMac, and iPhone can entertain and educate, but none offer the convenience that an iPad does, making it the missing piece of the puzzle in any busy individual’s lifestyle. Good thing then, that Apple has just dropped two versions of their well-loved tablets, the iPad and iPad Pro – which brings us to the question then, of which you should get this year. Will it be iPad or iPad Pro?

Read on to find out what you can expect for both.

Apple iPad or iPad Pro : A complete guide

2022 iPad

We begin with Apple’s entry-level tablet, the iPad. For 2022, the new iPad comes in a flashy array of sprightly finishes – blue, pink, yellow, and silver – so if you’re not a monochromatic kinda person you’ll be in for a treat. Other significant aesthetic upgrades include a 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display that’s been extended to the edges for more screen area, even though the iPad’s size is just about the same size as its predecessor.

This same display provides 2,360 x 1,640-pixel resolution, nearly 4 million pixels, 500 nits of brightness, and True Tone technology, making it the perfect platform for school projects, Netflix bingeing, or photo-editing.

Powered by the A14 Bionic chip, the iPad is equipped for better performance – up to five times faster than the best-selling tablet from its (very direct) competitor. Those upgrading from the seventh generation iPad will also see up to three times improvement in overall performance, all while using less battery. This efficiency makes it possible for users to take on even more demanding tasks without worrying about battery life all day.

Cameras have also been tweaked. This time, the front-facing camera has been moved to the landscape edge, which means that you’ll be looking right towards the camera (instead of below or to the side) when you’re face-timing or doing a business meeting. What’s particularly useful is the landscape Ultra Wide front camera, which now comes with a 12MP sensor, 122-degree field of view, and Centre Stage to keep you in view at all times during calls. Avid photographers will also love the upgraded 12MP Wide back camera on the iPad, which captures high-resolution photos and detailed 4K video with support for 240-fps slo-mo.

Accessories we highly recommend you getting with the 2022 iPad include the new Magic Keyboard Folio, which comes with full-sized keys and a large trackpad that even supports Multi-Touch gestures. If you’re still working with the 1st-gen Apple Pencil, you won’t have to toss it just yet – the iPad and iPadOS 16 will still support the accessory.

Perfect for: First-time iPad users, students, Netflix addicts, budding photographers

The new iPad is available to order starting today via the Apple store oline and via the app, with availability in stores beginning 26 October. Wi-Fi models of the new iPad are available with a starting price of RM2,099 (Rs 36,593.70), and Wi-Fi + Cellular models start at RM2,849 (Rs 49,669.11).

2022 iPad Pro

If you want to squeeze even more performance out of your tablet, you won’t go wrong with the new iPad Pro.

Like the MacBook Air and MacBook Pro that came out earlier this year, the iPad Pro too gets a boost of performance courtesy of the M2 Chip. The same theory applies here: with a unified memory architecture, the iPad Pro supports better performance for less energy, and the figures are impressive. We’re talking 35 percent faster graphics performance, and 40 percent more operations per second than the previous M1 chip. It’ll also give you 100GB/s of unified memory bandwidth — that’s 50 percent more than the M1 — and supports up to 16GB of fast unified memory, making multitasking and working with large assets more seamless.

Basically, it supercharges your workflow, and we’re talking anything from manipulating 3D objects to processing advanced healthcare imaging and analysis – for example, MRIs. Photographers who want to go through and edit massive photo libraries will also be able to do so without the machine getting sluggish. The 12.9-inch device also comes with a Liquid Retina XDR display, which works with the new Reference Mode to provide accurate colours and consistent image quality, making editing HDR images and videos more efficient.

Even photo-taking with the iPad Pro is a joy, now that it’s equipped with even more advanced cameras that – for the first time – enable users to capture ProRes video and then transcode the footage up to three times faster. Those looking to build engagement fast, especially for more time-sensitive content, will appreciate that they can capture, edit, and push out cinema-grade videos from only the iPad Pro.

If you’ve always wanted to do more with your Apple Pencil, the new iPad Pro and iPadOS 16 will gladly oblige you. The tablet now detects the accessory up to 12mm above the display to give you a little preview of your mark before you make it, making the sketching and illustrating process more precise. With Scribble, the text fields also automatically expands when the Apple Pencil approaches, so your handwriting converts to texts faster for better note-taking.

Perfect for: Creatives, pro filmmakers, hardcore gamers, university students, medical professionals

The new iPad Pro is available to order now at the Apple Store online and via the app, with availability in stores beginning 26 October. The 11-inch iPad Pro starts at RM3,899 (Rs 68,000.31) for the Wi-Fi model and RM4,649 (Rs 81,080.65) for the Wi-Fi + Cellular model. The 12.9-inch iPad Pro starts at RM5,399 (Rs 93,766.00) for the Wi-Fi model, and RM6,149 (Rs 1,07,252.78) for the Wi-Fi + Cellular model.