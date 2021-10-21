Would you spend Rs 1,900 on Apple’s new ‘Polishing Cloth’?

Check out the new Apple Polishing Cloth, recently unveiled and available for Rs 1,900. Is that the price for keeping your iPhone squeaky-clean?

We knew Apple products come with seriously hefty price tags, but even the tools used to keep them clean seem to be burning a hole in our pockets now. Whenever we buy a new smartphone or an iPhone, we invest in good safety gear for the device — a strong case, gorilla glass, and more.

More so, some users take iPhone care a step further by ensuring their device remains not only scratch-free but also squeaky-clean. To which, Apple does have an in-house solution, and as you might have guessed, it doesn’t come cheap. Apple recently unveiled the ‘polishing cloth’, which essentially started this conversation and has taken the internet by storm, proving anything with an Apple logo can have a steep price tag.

So at a premium price of Rs 1,900, what does it do? Apple explains on their website, “Made with soft, non-abrasive material — the Polishing Cloth cleans any Apple display, including nano-texture glass, safely and effectively.” So yes, you may think it’s simply a superficial micro-fibre cloth used to keep your iPhone clean, but there’s more to it. The Polishing Cloth’s compatibility with ‘nano-texture glass’ is what separates it from the cheap stuff out there. Most Apple devices use it. And well, if you’re willing to spend Rs 5,29,999 on a Pro Display XDR with nano-texture glass, you might as well throw in an Apple Polishing Cloth in there too.

The Apple Polishing Cloth is currently available at Apple India’s online store for Rs 1,900. If you order today, expect delivery by the first week of December.

All images: Courtesy brand