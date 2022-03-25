Apple reportedly working on plan to sell iPhone as subscription service

Apple is reportedly working on a method which would allow users to subscribe to an iPhone or iPad quite like a lease.

According to a Bloomberg report, Apple’s hardware subscription service might be available by 2023. The report says that if the plan becomes a reality, it would be the first time that such a service will be available in the market.

Apple iPhone subscription plan

Existing subscription services

Subscription services are not new but are known more for softwares. Apple itself has subscription services such as Apple TV+, iCloud+, Apple Fitness Plus, Apple Arcade and Apple Music among others.

But the hardware subscription service is a bit different as it involves leasing the gadget instead of paying off its purchase.

Currently, Apple’s iPhone Upgrade Program, which has been on since 2015, allows users to pay the combined cost of AppleCare and an iPhone over a period of 24 months. An option to trade in their devices after 12 months of payments is also part of the deal. As per some reports, this system is almost like a hardware subscription service.

What to expect in the upcoming plan?

There is no clarity on how exactly Apple is going to plan or execute the new idea. The Bloomberg report says that it won’t be like a monthly instalment payment system where the price of the device can be paid off in 12 or 24 months. In fact there’ll be a monthly cost, which is undecided and there could be an option to upgrade to new hardware upon release.

There are other possibilities, such as bundling the scheme with AppleCare or Apple One services.

Speculations flying around revolve on whether the offer would be something like a try-a-device scheme.

Renting a smartphone, let alone an iPhone, is something not many telecom giants officially offer.

Samsung has a rental service where users can rent a phone after paying a refundable deposit and subsequently paying a monthly rental fee. They have the option of returning the phone and end the monthly payment in case they are not satisfied with the product.

But as of now, it appears highly unlikely that Apple would go into that territory even though such a move might exponentially expand its user base.

(Main image: Daniel Romero/Unsplash; Featured image: Pascal Brändle/Unsplash)