Apple to manufacture iPhone 14 in India two months after China launch: Report

Two months after the China-produced iPhone 14 is released into the market, Apple Inc plans on making its latest models in India. Here is all that we know about the same.

Two months after its launch in September, Apple Inc has decided to start manufacturing the brand’s latest offering, iPhone 14, in India. This is being done to shorten the time between new phone launches, which is typically at between six to nine months at the moment, reports Bloomberg.

Apple to start manufacturing iPhone 14 in India

Invites for Apple’s upcoming iPhone 14 event on September 7 should be going out in about a week ‼️ The last time Apple held an event on September 7 was in 2016 for the iPhone 7… pic.twitter.com/PpL2Cb71gO — AppleTrack (@appltrack) August 21, 2022

The USA-based tech giant is seeking alternatives to China after Xi administration’s tiffs with Washington, the report adds. This is not all. China’s multiple lockdowns has only disrupted production, making the USA-based company to look at other options to increase production.

According to reports, Apple has been working with suppliers in India to increase production of this latest offering in the country, and to shorten the lag between new phone releases, the report added.

A Reuters report adds that Apple’s Taiwan-based supplier Foxconn has studied the process of shipping items from China and assembling the new phone at its plant outside Chennai.

This move will mean that Indian-made iPhone 14 devices will hit the markets around late October or November, allowing people across the world to access devices made in the country. The tech giant has been known to bring about innovations in technology with its products and services such as iPods, Face Time in iPhones, Apple watches and more.

This is a big move from the tech-giant in India and it remains to be seen how this works out of Apple and its Indian consumers.

Hero and Featured Image: Courtesy of Jimmy Jin /Unsplash