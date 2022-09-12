The iPhone 14 and Apple Watch Ultra are really worried about you dying

Apart from the fancy new tech, sleek designs, and nifty tricks, the Apple Watch Ultra and iPhone 14 series focus heavily on safety and emergency SOS calls and disasters. Here’s how it works.

At Apple’s ‘Far Out’ Event in September 2022, we saw the new iPhone 14 line-up, the Apple Watch Series 8 and the Ultra. Apart from the brilliantly bright displays, sharper cameras and new fancy ‘Dynamic Island’ feats, one of the major takeaways from the evening was Apple’s readiness in the time of crisis or disaster. Be it during exploring, sport, or even everyday driving, Apple really seems to be worried about you getting injured, stranded, and literally dying. And if you watched this year’s keynote event, you’ll realize that Apple’s new software and hardware, both, focus on Emergency SOSs. These are features that we hope we’ll never have to use, but for the unfortunate instances when we do, they’ll surely come in handy. Here’s how.

Let’s talk about the Apple Watch Ultra first, which is essentially an Apple Watch Sports Mode on steroids. If you read the brochure, it definitely comes off as an incredible digital tool for explorers, but it’s also an intelligent SOS machine. It’s built to push the boundaries of a smartwatch and oneself. This exploring tool can withstand temperatures below zero degrees Celsius as well as 130 degrees above it, making it ready for sun and snowstorms. More so, it promises a battery life extendable to 60 hours, that’s nearly two and a half days. Also, its aerospace-grade titanium and sapphire glass promise toughness unlike anything before.

When exploring, a map is an absolute essential which is why they’ve introduced the ‘Wayfinder’ face. The Apple Watch Ultra offers that too. Not only that, but it also uses dual-frequency GPS to locate and mark one’s pin-point position. This offers ‘Waypoint Marking’ and ‘Backtrack’, in case we lose our way or are stranded without help. However, in case you are, you can use the Apple Watch Ultra to send out a ring that can reach up to 600 ft or 180 meters away. This way, the watch doesn’t only tell you where your last dropped pins were but also provides a live compass to direct you there.

In case you need to pass a voice command to your Watch Ultra, the audio system’s triple-mic setup triangulates your voice no matter how loud the roars of nature are behind you. Once the sun sets and the endeavours begin, all you need to do is twist the crown, engaging Night Mode. This cuts out retina-altering blue light, easing eye strain.

If in a situation where you have your iPhone 14 with you, you can actually use the satellites to send out an SOS. Due to not having an adequate cellular or Wi-Fi network, you may not be able to call emergency services. However soon, you’ll see an option to use emergency services via satellite. The iPhone 14 will ask you a range of questions like ‘What’s the emergency?’ with answers like ‘Vehicle issue, injury, crime, lost, fire’. Further to which you may receive specific questions to these answers. Then, you’ll be instructed to move out into the open with a clear line of sight with the sky, where you’ll need to be directly pointing at the satellite. Information about your location, situation, and battery level will be shared with emergency services.

In case you’re wondering, Apple’s digital safety cover also extends toward city endeavours. Introducing Crash Detection, which uses a high G-Force accelerometer, sensors, and machine-learning algorithms. This can detect the impact of up to 256Gs. The iPhone 14 can actually detect car crashes and call emergency services when required. If you don’t respond within the dictated time frame, the device will automatically send out an emergency SOS to respective services, notifying them of the incident, the situation, your location, and battery life.

