Ariana Grande is coming to Fortnite’s ‘Rift Tour’ concert series

It’s official. Ariana Grande has teamed up with Epic Games and Fortnite to headline their Rift Tour concert series.

Last year, Fortnite started the ‘Party Royale’ theme during the lockdown bring together the worlds of music and competitive gaming. The biggest spectacle from their series of in-game concerts was the Travis Scott Astroworld event. Continuing this stride and adding a brand new A-lister to their line-up, Fortnite ropes in Ariana Grande. The first show is scheduled for August 6th at 6 pm followed by two more performances on August 7 and 8 so players from other time zones can join.

The new Rift Tour concert is so hyped that Epic Games has even requested viewers to tune in at least an hour prior to the show’s scheduled timing and will be going live half an hour prior. More so, players will also be able to purchase an Ariana Grande skin and a Piggy Smallz Back Bling, which will be available in the Item Shop on August 4 at 8 p.m. EST. Players in-game will also be given a Cuddly Cloudcruiser commemorative umbrella glider.

We’re expecting this event to match the magnitude of their 2020 Travis Scott event in terms of visual art and hype. The trailer too gives us a pretty clear indication that Fortnite will be focusing on graphics heavily with this one. If you ask us, Fortnite don’t really follow the performer-on-a-stage setup. Instead, get ready to see a Godzilla-sized Ariana Grande singing Positions much like Cactus Jack. The Rift Tour kicks off on August 6.

All images: Courtesy Epic Games