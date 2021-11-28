7 headphones that double up as suave tech accessories

Wireless headphones today aren’t just tech tools, they’re accessories of style as well. These are the best headphones in India that promise aural excellence.

Headphones are no more chunked-up audio accessories that would cost us time unentangling them every time we pull them out of our bags. They’ve evolved, by serious margins into smarter devices that are suave and trendy. Along with aural brilliance, they offer a pop of colour or are doused with minimalist accents. Plus, they’re more than capable of complimenting our wardrobe now as new-age accessories. If you’re looking to purchase such a nerdy-yet-stylish accessory, these are the 7 to look for.

Audiophile Alert: 7 super-suave and best headphones in India today today

Bose Headphones 700

Some would even say that these are the best Bose headphones in the market. The 700 offers noise-cancellation that’s provided by microbes present inside and outside the ear cap. To take it a step forward, you get 11 modes to choose from to control the audio you hear. In terms of style, they’re super sleek and clean in form. You get to choose form black, white and silver. We’d advise you to for the white, the metallic bar looks quite classy.

Price: Rs 34,500

Available at Amazon India via Bose’s online store.

KNOW MORE

Marshall Major IV

Packing 80 hours of high-quality kickdrums and guitar solos, these Marshall Major IV headphones looks like it belongs on a Punk-Rock tour-bus. With square cushioning and an all-black aesthetic, the leather here is certainly high-quality. While it will soon make its debut in India, if you’re a Rock ‘n’ Roll fella, this could be your next favoutite pair of headphones.

Price: N/A

Pre-order at Marshall’s online store.

KNOW MORE

Beats by Dre EP

Right here is Hollywood and Hip-Hop’s favoutite set of headphones. We’ve picked out the EP edition simply for the colours, adding not just pristine aural quality but a dash of style too. It pays special attention to the acoustics and clarity of sound. Even though they’re super lightweight, they reinforced with steel. In our opinion, the red pair certainly makes a mark.

Price: Rs 9,499 onwards.

Available at the Apple India Store.

KNOW MORE

JBL E55BT Quincy Edition

This isn’t only one of the best headphones in India in terms of style, but also for the price. Named after legendary producer Quincy Jones, we see is influence all of this pair. Right from the aural offering to design, JBL has brought the ambience of theatres and arenas down to two cushioned speakers. And adding a cool touch to the mix, Jones has also let his voice to create special Voice Assists here too.

Price: Rs 9,499

Available at JBL’s online store.

KNOW MORE

BeoPlay H9i

We were scrolling through the ‘gram one evening and came across a really cool flat lay shot. Apart from the coffee, shades and a novel, one of the cooler accessories on the table was this B&O headset, and it had to be a part of this list. Apart from the super-slick looks, what makes this pair unique is that it boasts advanced noise-cancelling and a transparency mode. It also uses proximity sensors to adjust the audio settings and packs 18 hours of genius power-play.

Price: N/A

Available exclusively at BeoPlsy outlets.

KNOW MORE

Montblanc MB 01

We’ve seen the luxury maison craft exquisite stationery, leather accessories, and pieces of watchmaking for decades now. Their first stride into tech-wear was made by the Summit smartwatch and the recently brought forth the Montblanc MB 01 headphones. Being noise-cancelling, super lightweight, and compact, they’re great for tuning out and look elegant at every turn – they’re not just another tech tool, they’re a fashion accessory.

Price: US$595 (Rs 43,000 approx).

Available at Montblanc’s online store and select outlets.

KNOW MORE

Payal Singhal – Decibel Wireless Headphones

Adding in the touch of one of India’s most dynamic menswear designers, Payal Singhal, are these Decibel headphones. The prints and motifs come fresh out of Payal’s archives and are matched with passive noise isolation on the inside that provides an uninterrupted listening experience. You get to choose from an array of options comprising of some of the best PS prints we’ve seen over the years.

Price: Rs 1,699

Available at Macmerise.

KNOW MORE

All images: Courtesy brands & respective IG/pages