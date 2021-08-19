PUBG Mobile is back, rebranded as Battlegrounds Mobile India. Here’s what is new and different.

Let’s rewind the clocks to September of 2020. Given the political disputes between India and China last July, the Indian government decided to drop the hammer on Chinese apps and select brands in the country, starting the ‘Make-In-India’ or ‘Vocal-For-Local’ movement. The nation’s youth supported this bold move until the second list of applications was announced. With PUBG Mobile topping that list, it was perhaps the darkest day for the 19 million Indian users of their global community.

However, eight months later, and after months of negotiation with the government, the PUBG corp finally saw the light at the end of the tunnel. Rebranded as ‘Battlegrounds Mobile India’ Krafton, the South Korean company behind PUBG announced their return, and today, they’re available on iOS and Android. Here’s our take on the all-new Battlegrounds Mobile India, the Indianised PUBG.

Battlegrounds Mobile India review —

First things first, let’s get obvious out of the way. The reason why PUBG was even able to make its comeback is that they swapped Tencent for Krafton as their new game publisher and developer. By cutting their ties with Chinese parties like Tencent for this new product, it simply takes care of the dispute and the very reason as to why they were banned in the first place. However, apart from this political affair, Indian authorities were also highly concerned about the game’s violence and the impact it was having on its users. More so, there were also speculations that Chinese authorities could access Indian user data on the old PUBG app. The new game takes care of all of these concerns.

Our experience

As you launch the game and see the big Krafton logo, you’ll be greeted with a message — ‘Battlegrounds Mobile India is not a real-world based game, but a survival simulation set in a virtual world’. Certainly interesting to see that Krafton address the violence concerns right from the launch screen itself. Players below 18 years of age will have new restrictions in Battlegrounds Mobile India and will need to register for the game with a phone number that belongs to their parents or guardian. For those worried about the settings and preferences they had on their previous PUBG Mobile accounts, you can simply transfer all of the data to this version f the game. In fact, BMI encourages you to do that. This process, along with redownloading of all maps and assets, takes a while. So you might want to tell your pals to have this set up prior to meeting for a game session.

Back in September last year, after the ban, many users switched to using the American version of PUBG Mobile. For them, the interface will look the same. However, for those who didn’t, there’s a pleasant surprise waiting for you. It feels like a realignment, much like shaking up a card deck to arrange them. It may be tricky to find certain things in Battlegrounds Mobile India, I’ll admit.

Also, before each game begins and while you’re at Spawn Island, the disclaimer is narrated to you. While you jump out of the plane, ‘Enter The Virtual World’ appears at the bottom of the screen. In terms of graphics, I can say I’m impressed even though this is just a beta version. You can get a pretty good idea of what the game and its graphics will look like. I must say the game does feel remarkably smoother than what I remember last year. You might want to tweak the sensitivity a bit. The gunplay and vehicle transit, as good as it always was.

What’s interesting is that all skins in the game now are fully clothed, from head to toe. I think this is also one of the details they added while Indianising the game. I wasn’t expecting that. Also, kills are no longer ‘Kills’; they’re ‘Finishes’. And the blood-splash of your enemies while shooting them is set to green. Remember the violence concerns? That’s how they fixed it. Apart from this, the game feels the same.

Our verdict

It’s pretty much the same game even though it isn’t. They had to tweak a few things to tone down the violence, which in my opinion, wasn’t that worrying compared to the games out there. I do feel the sensitivity aspect of things is good, but this time, PUBG seems to just be extra careful about it so it meets government guidelines. Battlegrounds Mobile India is currently available only in its beta version but will be making its official debut in July/August of 2021.

All images: Courtesy brands