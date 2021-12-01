10 best air purifiers in India to battle the hazardous air quality

Every year after Diwali, especially in North India, the pollution and smog in the air make it impossible to go out without masks, even in pre-COVID times. Imagine the damage it does to our body and lungs when we keep breathing in that atmosphere. And that’s why we are thankful for some of the best air purifiers in India.
10 best air purifiers in India to choose from
Dyson is the latest brand to join the bandwagon of the most trusted brands in India. The Cool Link tower air purifier claims to remove 99.95% of particles in the air, even as small as PM0.1.¹ This one is designed for large indoor spaces and remove gases, pollutants and allergen in the air. With a 360° Glass HEPA filter, it captures fine particles in the air from all angles. It also acts as a cooling fan for the summer months while it is cleaning out the air.
With plenty of modes to choose from with just a touch, a thorough three-layer filtration process with HEPA filter, 360° filtration, this is one of the best air purifiers in India, and you don’t even have to shell out a fortune to get this one. It is perfect for large rooms, and you can place it anywhere in the room to get clean, filtered air. With its innovative air pressurised design, it purifies the air in the room quickly and effectively. Like all other Mi devices, this air purifier can also be connected to the Mi Home app, from where you can monitor the device.
Another addition to the list from the house of Dyson. The air purifier comes with a heater and a fan to take care of all your winter woes and sultry summer months. It senses and displays particles and pollutants like PM2.5, PM10, VOCs, NO2 in real-time. Its vacuum-sealed H-13 HEPA filters capture 99.95% of ultrafine particles, like allergens and pollutants. With 350° oscillation, it is designed to project clean air all around the room.
One of the best air purifiers in India, the WiFi-equipped Coway Airmega 300S lets you control the appliance from anywhere through the app. With three smart modes to choose from and real-time air quality monitoring, this air purifier is always doing its job of keeping the air in your home clean. With its green True HEPA Filter, it traps 99.99 percent of airborne particles, as small as up to 0.01 microns in size. Not just that, it also has an Activated Carbon Filter that traps and removes harmful gases, volatile organic compounds and odours from your indoor air. Talk about all-in-one!
This one is specifically designed for spaces like clinics and hospitals for patients with severe respiratory and asthma problems. It features 3.5 lbs of activated carbon that captures chemicals, tobacco smoke, odours, volatile organic compounds, and other gaseous pollutants. With a 40 sq. ft. of C-Type H14 medical-grade HEPA filter, it destroys viruses and bacteria and removes over 99.9995% of airborne particles down to 0.1 microns. This one comes with 360-degree air circulation technology for all-around clean air.
From the trusted brand of Eureka Forbes that revolutionised drinking water in India, comes the Aeroguard Pro 1000H air purifier. This eliminates 99.99% of airborne viruses and bacteria. Not just that, what makes it one of the best air purifiers in India right now is that it can eliminate the coronavirus family of viruses with its Mist technology. It releases sodium hypochlorite(NaOCl) / Hypochlorous acid (HOCl), which has been approved by USEPA as an effective disinfectant against the COVID-19 virus. Need we say more? It is fit for offices, homes, and clinics.
With its four stages of filtration, the KENT Alps+ UV filters out air pollutants and bacteria, viruses, and other germs from the polluted indoor air and offers clean, fresh, and breathable air. This purifier has a UV LED placed after the filters that kill all bacteria and viruses as the air passes through it. The process doesn’t just clean the air, it also eliminates the growth of allergies or other health hazards causing compounds such as pollens, mould spores, pet dander, and dust mites.
Philips is a brand that needs no introduction. The Philips 3256 comes with Vitashield IPS and Aerasense technology. With its advanced NanoProtect filter, it delivers overall protection inside closed spaces. It features a specially-designed Allergen Mode that is very effective in removing all the common airborne allergens. The best part about this is when the purifier detects even the slightest change in the air quality, it will boost its cleaning performance to remove allergens and particles in the air.
Another from Kent, the Aura Air Purifier is equipped with a highly efficient antibacterial coated HEPA filter that removes 99% dust particles and 2.5 particulate matter from the household air with the help of a 3-stage mechanism. Its in-built ionizer helps to improve air freshness, while its activated carbon filter removes any odour effectively. It is also designed with a filter change indicator and intelligent air quality monitoring that indicates when to change the filter and the quality of the air you’re breathing. No wonder, it is one of the best air purifiers in India today.
This Panasonic air purifier is powered by a nanoe device that releases OH radicals in water molecules, which effectively removes bacteria and odour. Not just that, the nanoe technology is minute enough to penetrate into clothes to eliminate odour and dirt. Powered by Odour Sensor and Dirt Sensor, this Panasonic air purifier is one of the best air purifiers in India.
