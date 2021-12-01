10 best air purifiers in India to battle the hazardous air quality

With plenty of modes to choose from with just a touch, a thorough three-layer filtration process with HEPA filter, 360° filtration, this is one of the best air purifiers in India, and you don’t even have to shell out a fortune to get this one. It is perfect for large rooms, and you can place it anywhere in the room to get clean, filtered air. With its innovative air pressurised design, it purifies the air in the room quickly and effectively. Like all other Mi devices, this air purifier can also be connected to the Mi Home app, from where you can monitor the device.

Image: Courtesy Mi