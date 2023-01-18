Access the internet safely with the best VPN services in India

While the internet has made the world smaller by increasing connectivity, it is not completely devoid of downsides. Risks of compromising confidential information, hackers posing threats, online restrictions, manipulations and several other factors make the internet an unsafe space. However, the best VPN services in India act as a shield between the internet and your device.
VPN or ‘Virtual Private Network’ establishes a safe network connection by masking your identification online. Due to their presence, third parties need help to keep track of your online activities or take away your data. A Virtual Private Network reroutes your internet traffic through encrypted and secure servers, allowing you to access the internet anonymously.
Are VPNs safe?
The best VPNs have been designed to secure your confidential information from prying eyes. However, they come with their own weaknesses. There have been instances of data breaches in the past that lead to the leakage of users’ information. Additionally, it is also a known fact that free VPN services trade their customers’ information for monetary benefits.
While VPNs might not be 100 per cent safe, knowing how to choose the best ones can come in handy to secure your data online.
How to choose the best VPN services?
Despite the shortcomings, it is a necessary tool and it is best to know which ones are the safest. Steer clear of free services as they are seldom good and your data can be at significant risk.
Secondly, look for VPN services with open-source software, meaning that anyone can determine if the code is working as designed.
Another factor to consider is the no-logs policy that determines if a VPN service is safe or not. The ones that have a no-logs policy ensure their users that they aren’t storing any of their sensitive data.
Here are some of the best VPNs available in India
Founded in 2009, ExpressVPN is one of the best VPNs in India. With over 3 million active users in over 180 countries, it functions in 94 countries through secure VPN servers.
ExpressVPN offers an application that is compatible with all major platforms and any device. It is available in 17 different languages and still counting. It also offers a 30-day money-back guarantee where you can claim your money if you aren’t satisfied with the results. It also provides 24-hour customer support and is undeniably one of the best VPNs to get.
Monthly subscription plans for ExpressVPN are around Rs 1055.64, Rs 543.71 and Rs 814.16 for a single month, yearly and six months respectively.
Trusted by 14 million users worldwide, NordVPN provides a secure internet tunnel that safeguards your information from various risks. It is compatible with all devices and operating systems and also offers the feature of a double VPN that encrypts your data twice.
NordVPN has also introduced a Threat Protection feature that does not require you to connect to a VPN server for the application to work. This feature ensures your data is safe at all times when turned on.
NordVPN offers Complete, Plus and Standard plans with Complete being the best subscription plan to get. Its charges for monthly, yearly and two-year subscriptions are Rs 1180.70, Rs 610.23 and Rs 546.05 per month respectively.
A high-speed Swiss VPN service, Proton VPN guarantees its users’ internet safety across all devices and operating systems. It also offers a free version that is supported by paying users. It is easy to use and also one of the fastest, owing to the VPN Accelerator technology.
Proton VPN also offers Netshield, an ad blocker that protects you from malware and blocks unwanted ads. Since it is based out of Switzerland, a country with one of the strongest privacy laws, the application is highly safe and reliable.
Proton VPN offers monthly plans of Rs 1002.18, Rs 600.95 and Rs 500.67 for single-month, one-year and two-year deals, respectively.
If you are looking for the best VPN in India, CyberGhost VPN is a great pick. With a community of over 38 million users and around 9308 VPN servers spread across 91 countries, CyberGhost is one of the most reliable ones. You can connect it to all devices and any operating system and protect up to seven devices simultaneously.
CyberGhost also features IP leak protection, high VPN speed and 24×7 customer support.
It offers several subscription plans including those of Rs 965 per month, Rs 560 per month for 6 months and Rs 165 per month for 2 years.
With best-in-class privacy protection, Private Internet Access or PIA stands as one of the most used VPN services in India. It does not keep any logs from its users and is lightning-fast.
With over ten years in the industry, PIA has managed to garner over 15 million active and satisfied users. The best part is it provides 100 percent open-source software.
Avail of VPN services from PIA for Rs 915 for one month, Rs 570/month for 6 months or Rs 153/month for 2 years.
Make your browsing safe and secure with IPVanish VPN’s amazing no-logs policy. It is also unmetered, which lets you secure all your devices with the same subscription.
IPVanish VPN has over 75 VPN locations and unlimited bandwidth, which makes it one of the best VPN services in India.
Get it for Rs 976.02 for a single month, Rs 813.99 per month for 3 months or Rs 324.75 per month for a year.
What can be better than free storage offered along with a VPN subscription? Yes, Ivacy VPN provides 2TB of cloud storage that is password protected upon signing up as a user.
Now surfing the internet and browsing various websites that were earlier blocked is as easy as clicking a button. It supports around 10 devices at one time and has excellent reviews from users across the globe.
You can subscribe to Ivacy VPN for Rs 809.87 for a single month, Rs 324.75 per month for a year and Rs 81.39 per month for 5 years.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Answer: Some of the best VPNs in India include Proton VPN, NordVPN and ExpressVPN.
Answer: ExpressVPN is good for android as it is highly user-friendly.
Answer: ExpressVPN and NordVPN are good for playing PUBG over a secured connection.
Answer: Ivacy VPN, ExpressVPN and NordVPN are some of the best VPNs for PC.
Answer: IP Vanish, NordVPN and ExpressVPN are the best VPNs for Netflix.