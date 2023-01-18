Access the internet safely with the best VPN services in India

While the internet has made the world smaller by increasing connectivity, it is not completely devoid of downsides. Risks of compromising confidential information, hackers posing threats, online restrictions, manipulations and several other factors make the internet an unsafe space. However, the best VPN services in India act as a shield between the internet and your device.

VPN or ‘Virtual Private Network’ establishes a safe network connection by masking your identification online. Due to their presence, third parties need help to keep track of your online activities or take away your data. A Virtual Private Network reroutes your internet traffic through encrypted and secure servers, allowing you to access the internet anonymously.

Are VPNs safe?

The best VPNs have been designed to secure your confidential information from prying eyes. However, they come with their own weaknesses. There have been instances of data breaches in the past that lead to the leakage of users’ information. Additionally, it is also a known fact that free VPN services trade their customers’ information for monetary benefits.

While VPNs might not be 100 per cent safe, knowing how to choose the best ones can come in handy to secure your data online.

How to choose the best VPN services?

Despite the shortcomings, it is a necessary tool and it is best to know which ones are the safest. Steer clear of free services as they are seldom good and your data can be at significant risk.

Secondly, look for VPN services with open-source software, meaning that anyone can determine if the code is working as designed.

Another factor to consider is the no-logs policy that determines if a VPN service is safe or not. The ones that have a no-logs policy ensure their users that they aren’t storing any of their sensitive data.

Here are some of the best VPNs available in India

(Main Image: Courtesy Stefan Coders/Pexels; Featured image: Courtesy Pixabay/Pexels)