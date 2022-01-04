Home > Gear > Tech > Buy ‘Dabangg’ NFTs now from the Salman Khan-backed NFT platform
Buy ‘Dabangg’ NFTs now from the Salman Khan-backed NFT platform
Gear
04 Jan 2022 12:00 PM

Buy ‘Dabangg’ NFTs now from the Salman Khan-backed NFT platform

Nishtha Grover
Buy ‘Dabangg’ NFTs now from the Salman Khan-backed NFT platform
Gear
Buy ‘Dabangg’ NFTs now from the Salman Khan-backed NFT platform

Bollywood fans have all the reasons to rejoice as they can now buy Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) from the famous film franchise Dabangg, thanks to the newly launched NFT platform, BollyCoin, in partnership with Bollywood actor Salman Khan.

The first of its kind, BollyCoin caters to the Bollywood buffs who would want to invest in exclusive Bollywood media, including dialogues, posters, collectables and character art.

A look at the concept of BollyCoin, its partners and more

What is BollyCoin?

On 25 December 2021, Salman Khan took to Twitter to share the news about the launch of an exclusive NFT marketplace and the collection of NFTs from the Dabangg franchise. Co-founded by Atul Agnihotri, BollyCoin has partnered with Arbaaz Khan Productions, Sohail Khan Productionz, Salman Khan Films, Reel Life Productions and Salman Khan himself for static NFTs.

The idea behind BollyCoin is to create a space for B-Town fans in the world of cryptocurrency where they could invest in Bollywood memorabilia. Now they can do so with Ethereum (Mainnet) and Polygon (Mainnet).

BollyCoin’s website says, “A digital token gets its value when a group of people collectively assign it one. India already has the largest number of crypto holders and the speed of adoption is only increasing, with most holders yet to arrive. At the same time, the number of Bollywood content consumers are roughly over 10 times the number of crypto holders.”

“The vision behind BollyCoin is simple – We’re building the bridge between Bollywood and the blockchain. Starting with NFTs and then extending to community-created content, gamification and finally the BollyVerse,” it adds.

The NFTs went live on 30 December 2021.

NFTs on BollyCoin

Dabangg NFT
Screenshot: Courtesy BollyCoin.com

There are 200 NFTs belonging to the three films from the Dabangg franchise, out of which 42 will be movie scenes. The other NFTs are in the form of art, some of which include iconic dialogues by various characters and signed posters from the films.

As per the website, the Dabangg NFT collection will end on 11 February 2022. During this period, there will be eight auctions. The current auction is related to the villains in the franchise, followed by NFTs related to the leading lady of the film, Sonakshi Sinha. The last auction will be dedicated to Salman Khan’s iconic character, Chulbul Pandey, from the films.

Hero and Feature Image: Courtesy IMDb

Bollywood actors Salman Khan NFTs Dabangg
Nishtha Grover
A travel fanatic who loves exploring new dishes and cultures only to later write about them. You will either find her reading, trying new skincare products or sleeping during her spare time. Also, loves rock music and cannot do without it.
Travel Food Entertainment Culture
Sign up for our newsletters to have the latest stories delivered straight to your inbox every week.

Yes, I agree to the Privacy Policy

Recommended For You

Follow our daily snapshots at @lifestyleasiaindia

Never miss an update

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the latest updates.

No Thanks
You’re all set

Thank you for your subscription.