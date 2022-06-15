5G myths busted: Debunking the misconceptions that surround the technology

After a long wait, the Narendra Modi-lead Indian government has given its nod to the Department of Telecommunications to allocate airwaves to companies for operating 5G networks. The government has given its nod to auction 72097.85 MHz spectrum which will be valid for 20 years. The 5G spectrum auction will be held by the end of next month. Here, we try to debunk some of the common 5G myths.

According to a report published in the Times of India, the country is home to 833 million internet users. The report suggests that this number will increase to 900 million by 2025. The introduction of 5G will also pave the way for India’s rapid digitalisation. The fifth-generation mobile network is set to redefine the lives of Indians and create an industrial revolution like never before. However, there have been some myths about 5G techonolgy. This article aims to debunk all those.

Here are some common myths associated with 5G

5G is exclusively for phones

Most people think that 5G is restricted to phones. However, that’s not the case. 5G technology can connect a number of devices. The tech will also empower distributed intelligence. Through this, artificial intelligence, edge computing, cloud, and the internet of things can be used to bring amazing innovation. Businesses will also be able to use 5G to their advantage by connecting their workforces to an array of devices. They will also have better connectivity for mission-critical services. 5G will also allow them to access real-time information and services.

5G doesn’t differ from the previous generation

4G comes with its own limitations. 5G is vastly different from 4G. It could help in connecting and improving new complex technologies. For instance, 5G will be used in automated guided vehicles (AGVs), robots, machines,

and floor workers across multiple locations.

5G is overhyped

Some people believe that 5G may not live up to its hype. But the fact of the matter is that 5G will gradually evolve as India undergoes a network transformation. It will not only improve the network but will also enable new features with time.

5G is less secure than 4G

Many are of the opinion that 5G will come with its own vulnerabilities and may not be as secure as 4G. This is not true though. The telecommunication industry has said that it will address potential risks. Improved security controls and mechanisms will be put in place to safeguard data and communications.