Scientists finally reveal the first complete human genome

Nineteen years ago, the groundbreaking Human Genome Project study sequenced 92 percent of the human genome. However, scientists had been struggling to decipher the remaining eight percent. Now, a team from the Telomere-to-Telomere (T2T) Consortium, comprising 100 scientists, has finally succeeded in sequencing the complete human genome.

The new research was published in the journal Science on 31 March. According to CNN, it introduces “an entire chromosome’s worth” of 400 million letters to the previously sequenced DNA.

Here’s more about what the complete human genome reveals

A scientific breakthrough of historic proportions

The full mapping of the human genome will be of crucial help to scientists studying DNA differences between groups of humans and any connection they may have to disease.

According to Reuters, the full version of the sequence created by the consortium has 19,969 genes that encode proteins; of these, 2,000 are new. The scientists also reportedly noted around 2 million additional genetic variants, of which 622 were present in medically relevant genes.

Speaking to CNN, Evan Eichler, a Howard Hughes Medical Institute investigator at the University of Washington and the research leader, said, “Having this complete information will allow us to better understand how we form as an individual organism and how we vary not just between other humans but other species.”

According to Eichler, the newly coded genes “contain immune response genes that help us to adapt and survive infections and plagues and viruses.” The researcher also said they are “very important in terms of predicting drug response.”

Why was decoding just eight percent so difficult?

Decoding the eight percent of the remaining DNA was difficult for years because parts of it were highly repetitive. They were, thus, not properly fitting into the overall structure in the correct order through the sequencing methods used earlier.

“Generating a truly complete human genome sequence represents an incredible scientific achievement, providing the first comprehensive view of our DNA blueprint,” Eric Green, director of the National Human Genome Research Institute (NHGRI), part of the US National Institutes of Health, said in a statement, according to Reuters.

(Main and Featured images: Braňo/@3dparadise/Unsplash)