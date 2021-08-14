From Jason Mamoa (Aquaman in Fortnite) to Keanu Reeves (Cyberpunk 2077), here’s a list of actors in video games that made notable appearances.

Taking the ‘Ocean’s Rage’ to Fortnite’s realm of Battle Royale, Aquaman and his trident arrive as the platform is finally ready for Season 3. But this time, they’re taking the fight underwater in the true spirit of Atlantis. However, over the years just like Jason Mamoa, we’ve seen many actors make notable in-game appearances. As if staring in a dozen Hollywood films wasn’t enough, these celebrities even made their mark in the gaming world. We’re not talking about just cameos or cut-scenes but lead influence over the game. Let’s dig through the archives.

Famous Hollywood actors who appeared in Video Games –

David Bowie – The Nomad Soul (1999)

Sometimes a singer and song-writer, other times an actor. But Bowie also had his video game moment. In the infancy of modern gaming, the late legend co-wrote the game’s storyline, featured in it, and even composed its theme song. The game was designed for those who seek cosmic adventure and futuristic combat. David Bowie played the role of Boz, a singer from an in-game band playing gigs around Omikron City.

Burt Reynolds – GTA Vice City (2002)

Burt Reynolds was already an Oscar-winning actor, director, and plays a historic role in Hollywood’s heritage. Towards the latter half of his career, he moved onto voice acting and played a big-fish role in the GTA franchise. He who provided the voice of Avery Carrington in Grand Theft Auto: Vice City.

Ellen Page & Willem Dafoe – Beyond: Two Souls (2013)

On one end, Ellen played a pregnant 16-year-old in Juno. And on the other, a girl with supernatural abilities. Willem Dafoe plays Nathan Dawkins, the government researcher who has been studying and taking care of Jodie since she was a little girl. The move of casting real actors in video games always adds a few brownie points to the game. Two Souls takes a double dose of that.

Rami Malik – Until Dawn (2015)

Rami is currently one of Hollywood’s most critically acclaimed actors, thanks to his stellar performances in ‘Mr Robot’ and ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’. Back in 2015, he took his talent onto a completely new platform, horror video games. Until Dawn was a survival game released exclusively on the PS4. Rami voiced and motioned the character ‘Josh’ in the game.

Keanu Reeves in Cyberpunk 2077 (Unreleased)

He’s most definitely Hollywood’s baddest good guy and at this point, it’s safe to say that nobody can pull off an action scene like Keanu Reeves. Back at E3 last year, Keanu and Xbox gave us a glimpse of what the upcoming game will look like. There have already been hilarious rumours of Reeves being immortal and with the game set in 2077, it made for a few good laughs in the gaming community, considering he looks like he hasn’t aged a day.

Vin Diesel – Wheelman (2009)

It’s quite evident that Vin has a penchant for racing in fast cars, mighty explosions and some on-road action. Which is why it would sense for him to produce a video game in 2009. He plays the role of Milo Burik, an undercover CIA agent. More so, there was even supposed to be a movie that would be a sequel to the game.

Jeff Goldblum plays the role of a creepy and demented magician the rescue squad encounters in the game’s storyline. Jeff has always liked playing eccentric roles. Thor: Ragnarok’s Grandmaster would be a perfect recent example of that. Though Jeff had a small role in the game, he’s still one of the best voice actors in video games and its history.

All images: Courtesy game developers