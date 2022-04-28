‘Dead by Daylight’ confirm David King as first gay character

In a gesture to extend supoort towards the LGBTQIA2+ community, developers of Dead by Daylight have confirmed the survival game’s first-ever gay character.

As per their official website, Behaviour Interactive expressed on 27 April 2022, “Today, we’re pleased to confirm that Dead by Daylight can officially celebrate the game’s first gay character: David King.”

Described as a ‘hot-tempered ruffian,’ David King made his debut in the gameplay’s fifth Chapter A Lullaby for the Dark, in 2017, and instantly became a fan-favourite among all players.

Here’s what we know about David King

David King is a fiery ruffian who prefers a good scrap and has experienced both internal and external pain when he was a debt collector. Donning many hats, such as a lover, a fighter, a mechanic, a bouncer and an impromptu beachwear model, he wears each one of them with much elan.

From his introduction in 2017, he has found a safe position in the top ten players in the Survivors game and is often seen in any given trial. Because of his popularity, David is now an essential character of Dead by Daylight’s latest Tome 11: DEVOTION.

What happens in DEVOTION?

In DEVOTION, players are taken back to another memory from David King’s life, before he was killed by ‘The Entity’.

According to DualShockers, the new Tome “sees Charlotte and Victor Deshayes facing relentless pursuit as they dream of taking refuge beyond the sea. David King faces an emotional dilemma that neither fisticuffs nor endless pints can solve. As a mysterious group approaches his tower, The Observer receives a bleak reminder that every story has an ending.”

Even the game’s official announcement mentions, “In The Importance of Being King, gain a deeper insight into a new side of David’s character, one that explores a deep personal connection and expands the scope of his backstory.”

Acknowledging their diverse fan base

David King is among the central characters of our brand-new Tome, but he is also a first step toward more representation in Dead by Daylight. Learn more: https://t.co/tTSozggnWj pic.twitter.com/zieDbEAaa8 — Dead by Daylight (@DeadByBHVR) April 27, 2022

Behaviour Interactive praised their diverse players, who form a major part of the gameplay’s fan base. They noted, “One of the cornerstones of that community are our LGBTQIA2+ players, who continue to elevate Dead by Daylight with their tireless passion for horror, gaming, and of course – horror gaming.”

They added, “The fact that our character roster did not openly feature any confirmed LGBTQIA2+ representation was something we have been determined to change.”

And only after doing an in-depth consultation with GaymerX organisation, who gave their inputs to integrate LGBTQIA2+ themes into established games, Behaviour Interactive’s developers were clear and assured to include David King in the game.

Dead by Daylight is currently available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PC, iOS, Google Stadia and Android.

(Featured and Hero Image Credit: Dead by Daylight)