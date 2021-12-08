Designer Raghavendra Rathore launches NFTs for a cause on WazirX

Raghavendra Rathore becomes the first designer in India to take his personal art and convert it into NFTs via exclusive blockchain technology. The limited-edition NFTs will launch in association with FDCI x Lakmé Fashion Week on the WazirX NFT marketplace.

All you need to know about Raghavendra Rathore x WazirX NFTs

Rathore is the first designer to turn his own art into NFTs using special blockchain technology. He has also made meticulously designed paintings NFT inspired by the Raghavendra Rathore Jodhpur brand available for purchase. This series will be available as a limited edition NFT on the launch.

“The importance of blockchain is something we all need to take in cognizance as sooner or later it will be an inclusive part of our life in the very near future. We need to design products and services that are inherent and imbibe this path-breaking technology”, he said. These NFTs, however, are being generated for the first time to raise awareness for the work of the Raghavendra Rathore Foundation (RRF), a registered non-governmental organisation (NGO). A part of the sale earnings will be donated to RRF to assist strengthen communities. This is the first time an Indian designer has transformed the fundraising experience by pivoting and going digital-first.

The NFT is devoted to and inspired by the Gurukul School of Design students.

Vishakha Singh, Co-Founder & VP, WazirX, commented on the drop, “Designers, globally and in India, have started to understand how NFTs can be used to engage with the larger community. What makes this drop extra special is that the proceeds will be used for a notable cause. With each drop, our aim is always to introduce as many use cases as possible. India has a promising NFT market for creators and collectors and this partnership will turn out fruitful for both parties. We are proud to release these NFTs on our platform.”

Rathore studied robotics, building electrical circuits with human-like sensors. A decade later, he and his colleagues created one of India’s first apps, iCarbon, a smart carbon footprint calculator that provided links to minimise an individual’s carbon footprint by promoting tree planting. He has always been at the crossroads of art and technology, including an art (electronic) installation in the early 1990s to raise funds for AMFAR with recognised names such as CK, Cristo, and other eminent art and creative icons.

All Images: Courtesy Raghavendra Rathore