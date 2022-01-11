Disney patents technology for theme parks, moves towards the Metaverse

Disney has patented the technology for a theme park in the Metaverse, which will allow people to roam around the place physically with a virtual experience personalised just for them!

You may be able to experience your favourite Disney theme parks in the Metaverse – and just like in real life, where you interact with different people and are greeted by different characters from the Disney World, the experience will be personalised just for you.

Disney patents theme park technology

In the last week of December, Disney Enterprises got approved for a “virtual-world simulator” patent, which would project 3D images and virtual effects onto physical spaces, writes Business Insider. The experience of visiting the park virtually will be catered to each individual – while some may greet Belle and Cinderella, the others may say hi to Mickey Mouse upon their arrival, and so on.

According to Coin Telegraph, the technology will facilitate headset-free augmented reality (AR) attractions at Disney theme parks. It will track visitors through their phones, and generate and project personalised 3D effects onto nearby physical spaces such as walls and objects around the visitors in the park.

How does the technology work?

According to Bitcoin.com, the patent that Disney filed explains that the virtual-world simulator features a computing protocol that includes a hardware processor and memory that stores the software code. It also tracks the user via a computer or handheld device (say, a phone) to execute its actions (of projecting onto physical spaces, catered through a map of the geometry of a real-world Disney park venue.

According to CEO Bob Chapek, this tech aligns with the brand’s aim to tell stories through a 3D canvas. During Disney’s fourth-quarter meeting, he said, “Our efforts to date are merely a prologue to a time when we’ll be able to connect the physical and digital worlds more closely, allowing for storytelling without boundaries in our own Disney metaverse,” reports Business Insider.

However, Disney officials have informed the media that there are no current plans to execute the technology.

