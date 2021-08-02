Introducing e-RUPI, India’s new cashless payment solution launching on August 2.

GOI will debut a new digital payment mode under UPI known as e-RUPI. In an effort to have “leak-proof” transactions between citizens and the government, this uses a prepaid e-voucher method. Think of it as a Sodexo voucher. You top it up, use it, and top it up again. The objective here is to limit touchpoints between the government and the beneficiary for transactions.

e-RUPI works with the help of a QR code or SMS string. It uses this as a medium to connect sponsors of services with beneficiaries and service providers all over a digital method without any physical interface. It also ensures that services are availed only after the payment transaction is complete. However, being a strictly prepaid service, it could cause delays in providing service, but on the plus side, it does minus out intermediaries or any involvement as such. e-RUPI, as a one-time payment mechanism, will also allow users to redeem vouchers without the need for a debit or credit card, digital payment applications or internet banking access. This is certainly a great step to introduce more Indians to digital transactions.

e-RUPI has been developed by the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) on its UPI platform, as they collaborate with the Department of Financial Services, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, and National Health Authority. PMOI also stated that it will benefit Mother and Child welfare schemes, TB eradication programmes, drugs and diagnostics under schemes like Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana, fertilizer subsidies, et cetera. It launches in India on August 2 and will be available to download on iOS and Android.

