Editing hack: How to quickly fix wonky photos on your smartphone

Want your photos to look more structured and symmetrical? Here’s a few editing tips on how to fix those wonky and wonky photos using just your smartphone.

We understand that taking a perfectly framed picture can be quite a tedious job. Despite having top-notch smartphone cameras and a dozen photography tricks up our sleeve, the mastery of smartphone editing plays an equal role. We’re zoning in on arguably the most common photo editing irk, wonky photos. For all those instances you wished you’d chosen a better angle but didn’t, here’s the solution to that.

We’ve penned down a quick-and-easy guide to fix those wonky pictures and add some serious symmetrical definition to them.

Editing tips and apps for smartphone: How to fix wonky pictures

Using the right tools

First things first, understand the tools of the trade. I’ve picked out two of the best editing apps on the market today – Snapseed and Lightroom. Snapseed, powered by Google, is a lightweight solution but a true all rounder. Lightroom, on the other hand, is the professional’s pick in the affair. You even get to fine-tune colours, sharpness and more. However, there’s a premium you have to pay if you want access to the special feats. Our opinion? If you’re actually looking to better your photography game, it’s worth the buck. Otherwise, you still have Snapseed. Both apps are free and available on all platforms.

Aligning your frame

The first step in fixing the mess is straightening out your image. This is done using the ‘Perspective’ tool on Snapseed and the ‘Geometry’ tool on Lightroom. Level out the image using the grid lines. Ensure that the ground is level and not tilted. You’ll notice that the edges of the frame start warping, don’t worry about that. Next, understand the bad angle and figure out which area needs the work. You can vertically and horizontally alter the perspective of the image. Play around with it, it may take a few tries but you’ll find the right setting. Remember to aim for proportioning the objects of the image well. I’d say Snapseed is the easier app to work on for this if you’re new to editing.

Sensible cropping and centering

Once you’ve aligned your frame and fix the disproportions, crop the edges. This of course depends on the focus object of your image and where you want to it. The second reason why cropping is important is to cut out the warped edges that appear as a result of the adjustments made. The application’s AI will try to fill up the empty spaces with well, stuff. It isn’t pretty and it must go. Take a look at the image above, you’ll know what I’m talking about.

Post FX

Now that you’ve aligned your frame and done the required cropping, add a bit of extra magic and highlight the image focus better. Allow it to be more prominent, use the ‘Selective’ tool on Snapseed and Lightroom. It allows you to select a specific object of the image and adjust its brightness, contrasts, sharpness and saturation. It’s a great tool to add emphasis and focus on select objects in the image. Remember, not to go overboard though, oversaturation and excess highlighting can ruin a good image. The trick is to aim for neutrality and naturality.

All images: Courtesy Getty Images