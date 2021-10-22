Home > Gear > Tech > LSA Splurge Smart: The ultimate tech gifting guide for festive season 2021
LSA Splurge Smart: The ultimate tech gifting guide for festive season 2021
LSA Splurge Smart: The ultimate tech gifting guide for festive season 2021

LSA Splurge Smart: The ultimate tech gifting guide for festive season 2021
LSA Splurge Smart: The ultimate tech gifting guide for festive season 2021

This festive season, if you’re looking to pamper your loved one with a digital delight, we’ve picked out the best festive season tech gifts for him and her in 2021.

Quintessentially, Diwali gifts have been about sweets, clothes, and jewellery. However, considering the neo-age demand for efficient everyday tech, gadgets come with great practical value, especially in the WFH era. Audiophiles or tech geeks – there’s something for everyone. From smartphones and portable speakers to hybrid watches and home appliances, here’s our list of the best tech festive gifts you should consider this year.

iPhone 13 Pro
iPhone 13 Pro

Apple claims the iPhone 13 comes with their biggest camera upgrade ever, we most certainly concur. At first glance itself, you’ll realize the triple-camera setup seems to have a bolder design. More so, there’s something called ‘Cinematic’ mode that’s the cherry on top for shutterbugs. That’s not it, you can also expect a cleaner camera notch on your screen and 2.5 hours more battery life compared to the 12s.

Price: Rs 1,19,900 onwards.

Available at Apple’s online store.

AIWA SB-X350J Bluetooth speaker
AIWA SB-X350J Bluetooth speaker

A good ol’ fashion BT speaker will never fall out of fashion. Here’s one Japanese brand that caught our eye. This AIWA SB-X350J speaker promises crystal clear connection, thanks to its advanced connectivity systems and its Qualcomm aptX HD tech. It also runs up to five hours on a single charge while weighing a little less than a kg.

Price: Rs 17,999

Available at AIWA’s online store and select retailers.

Samsung Galaxy Watch4
Samsung Galaxy Watch4

Here’s something every fitness-geek will love. The Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 is simply designed to be an extension of you and your smartphone. It’s also loaded with tons of fitness features. Whether it’s tracking or analyzing, it can also track up to 90 types of exercises. More so, it’s also designed for wellness, offering a massive library of health apps.

Price: Rs 29,000 onwards. 

Available at Samsung’s online store.

Go Noise Defy ANC Headphones
Go Noise Defy ANC Headphones

When it comes to audio accessories, there’s usually one winning combination. Wireless connectivity and noise cancellation, here’s one pair of headphones that succeeds. As a perfect gift for audiophiles this festive season, we’ve handpicked this made-in-India pair of headphones that’s chic and intelligent. The Onyx black colourway would be our top pick.

Price: Rs 14,999

Available at TataCliQ.

Dyson Supersonic™ hair dryer
Dyson Supersonic™ hair dryer

We’ve handpicked this hair dryer because it’s the best in the game, and you shouldn’t settle for anything lesser. It’s fast-drying with minimal heat and is engineered for various hair types.

Price: Rs 29,999

Available at Dyson India.

Spigen F308W Compact Fast Wireless Charge
Spigen F308W Compact Fast Wireless Charge

When it comes to fast charging, there’s one brand we always trust – Spigen. If your loved one is constantly on the road and doesn’t like a tangled mess, here’s a compact solution. Offering a 10W charge, it’s suitable for Android and iOS. It also packs Spigen’s Control Heat technology ensuring safety during use.

Price: Rs 3,999

Available at Amazon India.

Coffeeza Finero
Coffeeza Finero

Perhaps the best gift for coffee lovers. Here’s our favourite caffeine supplier. It uses both Coffeeza and Nespresso Original coffee capsules pods, so you can pick your favourite brew. You also get 10 free capsules with the machine. In terms of design, it doesn’t really take up much space.

Price: Rs 15,499

Available at Amazon India.

Coffeeza Finero
Asus VivoBook 14
Asus VivoBook 14

If they’re looking for a reliable laptop for WFH, this could make for a great gift. With a 14-inch LED-Backlit, FHD display that’s compact yet vibrant, it runs with a 2.1 GHz processor that can run up to 3.7 GHz Turbo Boost Speed. It also uses 4 cores and 8-GB of RAM that’s upgradeable up to 20-GB. It also comes jacked in with AMD Radeon Vega 8 Graphics making a great gaming option for after-hour indulgences.

Price: Rs 52,990

Available on Amazon India.

Asus VivoBook 14
OnePlus Nord CE
OnePlus Nord CE

Did someone say they need a new Android smartphone? We have one in mind. The Nord CE packs a triple cam setup comprising of a 64-MP primary, 8-MP Ultra-Wide that boasts a 119-degree field of view and a 2-MP Mono lens. Under the hood, we see a Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G G5 processor coupled with Adreno 619 GPU that’s paired with options of 6-GB, 8-GB, and 12-GB of RAM. In terms of storage, you get to choose between 128-GB and 256-GB. All of this is powered by a 4500-mAh battery.

Price: Rs 24,999 onwards. 

Available at OnePlus India’s online store.

Stay tuned to Lifestyle Asia India’s InstagramTwitterFacebook for more tech updates and gifting guides.

All images: Courtesy brands

