LSA Splurge Smart: The ultimate tech gifting guide for festive season 2021

This festive season, if you’re looking to pamper your loved one with a digital delight, we’ve picked out the best festive season tech gifts for him and her in 2021.

Quintessentially, Diwali gifts have been about sweets, clothes, and jewellery. However, considering the neo-age demand for efficient everyday tech, gadgets come with great practical value, especially in the WFH era. Audiophiles or tech geeks – there’s something for everyone. From smartphones and portable speakers to hybrid watches and home appliances, here’s our list of the best tech festive gifts you should consider this year.