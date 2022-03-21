Warner Bros. shares the first look of the upcoming ‘Hogwarts Legacy’ gameplay

Warner Bros. Games and Avalanche Software, on March 17, shared an elaborate look into the Harry Potter gameplay spinoff Hogwarts Legacy.

In the State of Play presentation, the 15 minutes long footage gives fans a glimpse of the game’s core elements, such as character creation, the various activities included at Hogwarts, and a short introduction to the main story. Take a look at the video:

Here’s what we know about Hogwarts Legacy

Set in the renowned wizarding school in the 1800s, almost a century before Harry Potter enrols, gamers will get a chance to play as a new fifth-year student who has just arrived at school. They can take part in classes, play Quidditch and build relationships with fellow students and teachers. They will also tackle evil forces that threaten the magical world while levelling up and progressing in the gameplay through skill and perk trees.

According to Avalanche Software’s Environmental Lead Boston Madsen: “We built the Hogwarts we as fans ourselves wanted to explore. I think anyone who has read the books, whether they are an artist or not, has built a version of Hogwarts in their heads. There are familiar haunts like the Great Hall, clocktower and hospital wing, but also completely new places like the bustling kitchens.”

Published by Warner Bros. under the Portkey Games label, Hogwarts Legacy is an open-world role-playing game that was initially scheduled to be released in 2021. However, it will now be available for PlayStation5, PlayStation4, PlayStation4 Pro, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One consoles, Nintendo Switch and PC this year. An official release date is not known yet.

Hogwarts Legacy’s storyline is different from Harry Potter books

The FAQs of the gameplay’s website state that its story has not been written by J.K. Rowling, the author of the famous book series, thought it does stay true to her “original vision”.

“J.K. Rowling is supportive of Portkey Games and has entrusted the design and creation of the games to Warner Bros. Games and the developers involved. Her team have also collaborated with Warner Bros. Games on all aspects of Hogwarts Legacy to ensure it remains a true part of the Wizarding World experience and is in line with the creativity and magic that fans expect,” as per the answer to the question, “What is J.K. Rowling’s involvement with the game? Is this a new story from J.K. Rowling?”

(Hero and Featured Image Credit: Hogwarts Legacy)