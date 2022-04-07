All the new Google Maps features to look forward to this year

Being the most-used navigation app, Google Maps has introduced new features to provide a better user experience. The app is soon going to add new features. From showing toll costs to a new pinned trip widget for iOS, here are some of the key changes that the navigation app is set to launch in India.

Google Maps to roll out new features in India

New updates are coming to your map 😎 See toll prices, traffic lights, and get around more easily on iOS. Learn more ↓ https://t.co/UVWwQ8zjVp — Google Maps (@googlemaps) April 5, 2022

Check estimated toll rates

As a traveller, you must have faced the agony of having to pay unexpected toll prices. Not anymore. With Google Maps’ new feature, you will be able to check an estimated price for the toll you will have to pay during your trip. These prices will be given to Google by concerned local authorities. So, it’s going to get easier for you to decide which road you wish to take.

Toll-free route availability

If you think taking the toll road will leave a hole in your pocket, Google Maps will now show you alternative toll-free routes. By choosing the ‘Avoid Toll’ option, users will be able to avoid seeing toll roads completely during the journey.

See traffic lights on the route

Hate those never-ending traffic snarls? Google Maps will now make things easier for you by showing traffic lights and stop signs along the route. In some cities, users will also be able to check the dimensions of the road. According to Google, the new feature is aimed at helping users by reducing the odds of making a last-moment lane change or missing a turn.

Integration with Apple Watch

Google Maps is all set to provide an improved experience to iOS users. Google is planning to integrate Maps into Apple Watch. This means that you will be able to get directions directly on your watch. Apple Watches will now feature a Google Maps shortcut that will automatically start the navigation with a single tap.

Pinned trip widget

iPhone users will now be able to access Google Maps on the iOS home screen. Google has come up with a new pinned trip widget. This widget will help you access your pinned trips on your Go Tab. On the Go Tab, you will also be able to see arrival time, the next departure for transit trips, and suggested routes.

The above features will be introduced in the next few weeks.