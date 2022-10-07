Pixel 7 series and other products unveiled at ‘Made by Google’ event

Google unveiled the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro at its ‘Made by Google’ launch event in New York City’s Williamsburg on 6 October 2022. Also released at the event was the much-awaited Google Pixel Watch.

The highly anticipated event follows Apple’s ‘Far Out’ event on 7 September 2022 held at Apple Park Campus in Cupertino, California, US, where it launched four Apple iPhone 14 phones, Apple Watch Series 8 and AirPods Pro 2.

Here are the products launched at the ‘Made by Google’ event

Google Pixel 7 and 7 Pro phones

Equipped with Tensor G2 (second-gen Tensor chipset), the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro smartphones run on Android 13.

The Google Pixel 7 has a 6.3-inch 1080p screen with a 90Hz refresh rate. It comes with 8GB RAM. On the other hand, Google Pixel 7 Pro is slightly larger; it comes with a 6.7-inch 1440p LTPO display and a refresh rate of 120Hz. It is fitted with 12GB RAM.

Both phones come equipped with face unlock and in-display fingerprint sensors. They also boast a 24-hour plus battery life, according to Google.

Unlike the previous versions — Google Pixel 6 and Google Pixel 6 Pro — the new phones are 25 percent brighter.

The obvious difference between the two phones is their camera. The specifications are quite enticing for photography enthusiasts. While the main camera in both phones is 50MP, the Google Pixel 7 Pro has a wider ultrawide camera with autofocus-equipped macro mode. The 48MP telephoto camera on Google Pixel 7 Pro has a 10x crop-mode-zoom when using the 12MP sensor at the centre. Usually, the zoom is 5x.

Both phones come with a 10.8MP selfie camera and a unique Photo Unblur feature, which helps remove blurriness in images caused by movement. The feature is enabled on Google Photos, which means it can be used for any photo and not just those taken by Google Pixel 7 and Google Pixel 7 Pro.

There is also Cinematic Blur video mode and an improved Night Sight, which is faster than the one in the Pixel 6 models.

While the Google Pixel 7 series starts from Rs 59,999, Google Pixel 7 Pro is priced at Rs 84,999. Both phones became available for pre-order on the day of the unveiling. They will initially be available in 17 countries and would later be launched in India, Norway, Denmark and Sweden.

Google Pixel Watch

The first-ever Google Pixel Watch was dropped with much fanfare at the event. The watch comes in three different colours — matte black, polished silver and champagne gold. The bands range from active, stretch and woven, metal and leather — all of which are in multiple colours.

Cased in 41mm stainless steel, it has a convex Gorilla Glass 5 and can function for an entire day on a single charge. There are two variants of the watch, one comes with WiFi/Bluetooth and the other has LTE.

Powered by Google Wear OS 3.5, the watch can access Google Play Store and has international emergency calling, emergency SOS, smart home controls and Google Wallet facilities. Apps such as Spotify, Strava and Adidas Running can be accessed directly from the watch.

It is noteworthy that the watch has health features too, which is not surprising since Google acquired Fitbit. Reports suggest that the watch will be able to detect fall, measure blood oxygen levels and take ECGs. The watch comes with free Fitbit Premium membership for six months.

Google Pixel Watch, which is water resistant for up to 50 metres, starts at USD 349 for the Wi-Fi/Bluetooth model and USD 399 for the LTE model. It hasn’t been announced when the watch will be launched in India.

Google Pixel Tablet

Like the phones, the Google Pixel Tablet is powered by the Tensor G2 chip. It is equipped with a new charging speaker dock, which makes the device double up as a larger Next Hub while it is on charge.

Tablets are at home 80% of the day—so we set out to reimagine what a tablet can be.#GooglePixelTablet + Charging Speaker Dock coming 2023¹ ✨ 🎵 Enhanced audio

🗣️ Hands-free help w/ #GoogleAssistant²

🖼️ Dock photo display

🔋 Always ready#MadeByGoogle ¹,²See video for info pic.twitter.com/J3nScV0Evm — Made by Google (@madebygoogle) October 6, 2022

The rationale behind the new accessory, according to Google, is that “tablets are at home 80 percent of the day.”

The Pixel Tablet was just a tease; it is expected to release in 2023, which is around when the company will give a better look at the specifics of the device. Whether this will be available in India or not is still be announced.

(Main and Featured images: Google)